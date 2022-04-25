Attention: Aerogami's SOC 2 Audit is Underway

Aerogami is proud to announce their partnership with Scytale in order to achieve their SOC 2 Type II report.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerogami , the app-free mobile technology platform, has announced their partnership with Scytale , a SOC 2 compliance automation platform. Aerogami has signed on as a client of Scytale with the goal of achieving their SOC 2 Type II report.

SOC 2 compliance specifies how an organization should manage information security management systems. The compliance guidelines set by the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) ensure effectiveness of controls over security, availability, privacy, processing integrity, and confidentiality and that best practices are in place.

Aerogami prioritizes client data security, which is why the Aerogami Team decided to undergo their SOC 2 Type II attestation report. With Scytale's help, Aerogami will complete their SOC 2 Type II compliance and further prove their dedication to security and data protection.

"High level security and data protection remains a top priority for Aerogami," said Bradley Adams, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Aerogami. "We want our customers to have full confidence that their sensitive data is being properly managed and protected. After completing our SOC 2 Type II audit with the help of Scytale, we'll have the certification to back what Aerogami has always prioritized, and a partner that will help us stay on top of our game."

With Scytale 's compliance automation tool and advisory, Aerogami will be fully prepared for their SOC 2 audit and to remain compliant. By providing a streamlined, customized and time-efficient approach to tackling the audit, Scytale is the ideal SOC 2 partner for a quickly growing company like Aerogami.

"As a startup working with Fortune 500 companies, SOC 2 Type II compliance is a must, and having the right partner is instrumental to achieving that certification. With this certification in place, we can act on new opportunities in the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefit spaces. The Scytale team have created the perfect platform for innovative solutions like ours to remain compliant and get ahead by adding additional controls to further protect our clients," said Bradley Adams.

The CEO of Scytale, Meiran Galis, stated "We are excited to partner with Aerogami's team in helping them navigate their security compliance journey in order to achieve and maintain security compliance in a smart and efficient way. Moreover, we're excited to collaborate with a promising startup from Rhode Island on the east coast,"

About Aerogami

Aerogami believes in simplicity. That's why we've created a low code application platform that turns any PDF into a powerful mobile application.

The applications built with our platform live outside of traditional mobile application structures, saving our clients time and money while reducing complexity. All this leads to a better mobile experience for end-users by reducing the steps to accessing the content they came to see.

We're making the materials that matter, truly mobile.

We currently service clients in:

– Insurance (Digital Fulfillment for both individuals and corporate customers)

– Travel (Assistance, Intelligence, and Insurance)

– Membership Associations and Benefit Providers

– Risk Management Services

