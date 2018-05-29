Attention All Ben & Jerry's AND Arrested Development Fans: Buster Has Created The Bluth Banana Stand Sundae AND You Can Make It At Home!

As it turns out, Buster is a much better scooper than he is a military man. He has fans bubbling with euphoria with his new creation. "It's his first decent idea, ever!" exclaimed Lucille, tipsily sloshing her martini onto the floor.



Buster's sundae will be available at participating Scoop Shops for ONE month only thru June 17, 2018. But that doesn't mean you can't DIY your own! We suggest whipping one up while you binge-watch the first 8 episodes of season 5 of Arrested Development, now streaming on Netflix. Now where is the remote?! The partnership between Netflix's series and Ben & Jerry's is a brief but super sweet one.



So, how does one make Buster's sundae at home? Recipe is below! Our favorite flavors for the Bluth Banana Stand Sundae are Chunky Monkey, Chocolate Therapy or Vanilla.

To learn more about the Bluth Banana Stand Sundae, visit: benjerry.com/bananastand.



