ATTENTION AMAYA INC. SHAREHOLDERS FROM 2016 - Notice of Settlement of the Class Action against David Baazov

News provided by

Velvet Payments Inc.

22 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AS IT MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - This notice is directed to all persons and entities, excluding the Defendant and members of his immediate family, who acquired securities of Amaya Inc. (now known as The Stars Group Inc.) between February 1, 2016 and November 21, 2016 inclusively, and held some or all of those securities until after the Corrective Disclosure on November 22, 2016.

On October 30, 2023, the Honourable Justice Sylvain Lussier of the Superior Court approved the settlement of the class action styled as Denis Gauthier v. David Baazov, bearing Court File No. 500-06-000859-179 ("Settlement"), without any admission of liability on the part of the Defendant. In fact, the Defendant has denied and continue to deny each and all of the claims and allegations of wrongdoing made in the class action.

SUMMARY OF THE SETTLEMENT TERMS

An amount of CDN $1.8 million will be paid ("Settlement Amount"), which shall definitively and permanently resolve, settle, release and discharge all claims asserted, or which could have been asserted, against the Defendant by the Plaintiff on his own behalf and/or on behalf of the Class.

The Settlement Amount for the Class, less the lawyers' fees and disbursements, administrator's expenses, and taxes, will be distributed to the Class in accordance with the Court-approved plan of allocation ("Net Settlement Amount"). Legal fees have been approved in the amount of thirty (30) percent of the Settlement Amount, plus disbursements, plus taxes. The Agreement and the Plan of Allocation may be viewed at https://www.faguyco.com/class-actions/baazov and https://bergermontague.ca/cases/david-baazov/.

A CLAIM FOR COMPENSATION MUST BE MADE BY JANUARY 23, 2024 IN ORDER
TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SETTLEMENT.

Class Members are required to complete the claim form and upload the supporting documentation to the Website of the Administrator Paiements Velvet Payments Inc.: https://velvetpayments.com/project/baazov/  

The claim form can be accessed or downloaded at https://velvetpayments.com/project/baazov/ or obtained by calling the Administrator at 1-888-770-6892 or by email at [email protected].

If you do not submit a duly completed claim form by January 23, 2024, you may not receive any part of the Net Settlement Amount.

The Superior Court has appointed Paiements Velvet Payments Inc. as the Administrator of the Settlement to among other things: (i) receive and process claim forms; (ii) decide eligibility for compensation; and (iii) distribute the Net Settlement Amount to eligible Class Members. You may submit a paper claim form only if you do not have Internet access.  The paper claim form may be sent by mail or courier to:

Administrator, Paiements Velvet Payments Inc.
Attention: Baazov Settlement Administrator
5900 Andover Ave, Suite 1
Montreal, Québec H4T 1H5
Tel: 1-888-770-6892
Email: [email protected]
Website: velvetpayments.com 

Claims Administration Portal Registration:
https://velvetpayments.com/baazov-claim/ (English)
https://velvetpayments.com/baazov-claim/?lang=fr (French)

This notice was approved by the Superior Court of Québec.

SOURCE Velvet Payments Inc.

