Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market to Record 6.44% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Johnson and Johnson Inc. offers ADHD Drugs namely Concerta Tablets| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market is expected to increase by USD 9.61 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.06%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions.

Download a FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., - The company offers Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drugs namely Atomoxetine capsules.

The company offers Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drugs namely Atomoxetine capsules. Aytu BioPharma Inc. - The company offers Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drugs such as Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, and Cotempla XR-ODT.

The company offers Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drugs such as Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, and Cotempla XR-ODT. Johnson and Johnson Inc - The company offers Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drugs namely Concerta tablets.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe. The rise in the attentiveness of parents toward children with ADHD, approval & commercialization of drugs, and increase in the number of clinical trials will facilitate the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market Driver:

Rising government support:

The global ADHD drugs market is currently witnessing an increase in the number of government initiatives to promote awareness of the disease and to fund drug development in the area of mental health therapeutics. For instance, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) donated $3,454 million to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to address the needs of people with mental illnesses. Similarly, the National Health Service (NHS) England has set up a plan to help people with mental illness. The NHS England spent approximately $16 billion on mental health in 2018-2020. Additionally, the CDC funds the National Resource Center (NRC) on ADHD, a program designed to help children and adults with ADHD. The NRC program provides information, resources, and advice to parents on how to help their children with ADHD. Thus, the rising government support to help people with ADHD is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market Challenges:

Lack of proper diagnostic criteria for ADHD in adults:

Physicians currently face a daunting challenge in terms of the diagnosis of ADHD in adults. The current diagnostic criteria for ADHD include the presence of 18 symptoms, which are broadly categorized under three main symptoms, namely, inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. Clinical studies have revealed that these symptoms play a steering role in defining ADHD in both children and adults of any age. However, to validate these symptoms in adults, physicians need to perform a longitudinal study of their childhood, family history, treatment response, and neuropsychological analysis. The use of screening tools and informed applications such as DSM-IV, brochures, and the cultivation of consultation and referral services can help physicians significantly augment the diagnosis and treatment of adults with ADHD. However, until a proper guideline is laid for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults, the consumption of ADHD drugs will be limited, which will hinder the growth of the market, both in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market vendors

Related Reports:

Schizophrenia Drugs Market -The schizophrenia drugs market share should rise by USD 957.50 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 2.06%. Download a free sample now!

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market -The interstitial cystitis drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 283.95 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%. Download a free sample now!

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma LP, SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Tris Pharma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio