ATTENTION DIRECT AND INDIRECT HOLDERS OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY AGILETHOUGHT, INC.:

News provided by

AgileThought, Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 00:46 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has entered an order that imposes substantial restrictions on trading in equity interests in AgileThought, Inc. and affiliates.  A copy of the order may be found at the following internet address: (http://www.kccllc.net/AgileThought); questions regarding the order may be directed to proposed claims and noticing agent Kurtzman Carson Consultants or proposed counsel for Debtors, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004 (Attn: Kathryn A. Coleman, Esq.  ([email protected]) & Christopher Gartman, Esq.  ([email protected])); and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, 1313 North Market Street, Sixth Floor, P.O. Box 951, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, (Attn:  Jeremy W. Ryan, Esq. ([email protected]) & Gregory J. Flasser, Esq. ([email protected])).  The case number for the bankruptcy action is 23-11294.

Dated:

Wilmington, Delaware               

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

September 5, 2023

SOURCE AgileThought, Inc.

ATTENTION DIRECT AND INDIRECT HOLDERS OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY AGILETHOUGHT, INC.:

AgileThought Anuncia Reestructuración Financiera Estratégica para Fortalecer su Futuro Financiero

