Attention Environment, Animal and Pastoral Lush Lovers: the 'Scenic 60' Known as Serenity Acres Farm Hits Florida Real Estate Market

News provided by

Serenity Acres Farm

15 Aug, 2023, 08:53 ET

PINETTA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Acres Farm, the sprawling gorgeous 60-acre rolling turn-key Farm some call "Scenic 60" just bloomed on sale in Madison County, FL, hitting the market, attracting attention of environment/animal-loving entrepreneurs out to land their ultimate prize property. 

Continue Reading
‘Scenic 60’ Known as Serenity Acres Farm Hits Florida Real Estate Market
‘Scenic 60’ Known as Serenity Acres Farm Hits Florida Real Estate Market

"When prospective buyers arrive and see the granddaddy oaks and pastures on this fenced land gem, their eyes and minds open wide as they envision hosting memorable destination events such as weddings, tours, festivals, camping, retreats, therapy excursions that will make everyone happy and excited," said Ben Jones, Listing agent for the Serenity Acres Farm property.

"Gracefully populating this Scenic 60 are goats, horses, cows, chickens and huge park like pastures for rotational lush grazing of livestock enough to make all your dreams come true".

"I explain to clients the details of agricultural tax exemption and the history of the iconic Serenity Acres Farm and its products and when I tell them how it's a true income-producing property to boot, they gleam," added Ben. 

Serenity Acres Farm's established soap and skincare business can be purchased separately and includes all the equipment and goat's milk, recipes, website, trademark and client list.

There are two homes on the property; a charming historic cypress farm cottage with detached cypress office/guesthouse, a large hay barn, a manufactured home, a large metal building used as the dairy, a massive workshop, horse barn, oversized carport, fruit trees, wood stove, a large solar electric and solar hot water system and more!

"Home for over 20 years, we created a self-sufficient environment for successful agricultural endeavors and sustainable rural homesteading, where the farm attracts throngs of people each year, and a system where we can run off-grid if needed," said Julia Shewchuk

The land is conveniently located near I-75 and I-10, close to major shopping in Valdosta or Madison, an hour's drive to Tallahassee, 2 hours to Jacksonville, and 2 1/2 hours to Ocala. 

Riding trails are out the gate and within 15-30 minute trailering along the Suwannee and Withlacoochee Rivers and Trails makes it a horse lover's paradise! 

"Scenic 60 is one of the most uplifting parcels of life and beauty you'll see anywhere in Florida," said Serenity Acres Farms publicist Adrienne Mazzone, president of TransMedia Group.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE Serenity Acres Farm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.