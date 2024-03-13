Attention High School Students: Summer Sessions Guide Future Leaders
13 Mar, 2024, 13:47 ET
13 Mar, 2024, 13:47 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area high school students are invited to apply to the Norman Mineta Bay Area Summer Academy, a five-week paid internship with MTC, the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (Air District).
The program kicks off at the Bay Area Metro Center on July 8, 2024, and over the course of the subsequent five weeks, students will learn how regional agencies deals with issues like environmental justice, housing and transportation equity, community health, and social justice. High school students are encouraged to apply before the application deadline on April 28, 2024.
MTC, ABAG, BCDC and the Air District are sponsoring the Bay Area Summer Academy to provide insights into how regional governments address these issues and how the public – including students – can help advance equity across the Bay Area. Most sessions will be conducted remotely online, with the kickoff and capstone sessions to be held in person in San Francisco at the regional agencies' shared headquarters.
During weekly seminars, students will learn:
Participating students will attend online sessions, complete quizzes, and make a brief presentation on a local challenge involving transportation, housing, environmental justice and/or related topics.
Upon completing the Bay Area Summer Academy, students will receive a certificate to include in college, vocational and/or job applications.
To apply for the Bay Area Summer Academy, students must:
Enrollment is limited, and selections will emphasize a diversity of perspectives from students across the Bay Area. Grade point averages are not considered.
Learn more and to apply for the Academy.
The Bay Area Summer Academy is named for Norman Mineta, a public servant who dedicated his life to making the Bay Area better. Mineta was a San Jose City Council member and mayor, represented the South Bay in Congress, and served as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Throughout his accomplished life, he cared deeply about creating educational and career avenues for the next generation of public servants. MTC is proud to honor his memory by inspiring youth to become public servants.
MTC is the regional transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.
SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission
Share this article