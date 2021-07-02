Attention James Couture Investors: Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investment Fraud Lawyers Investigate Potential Recovery Options

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment fraud lawyers at Goldman Scarlato & Penny, PC law firm ("GSP") are evaluating potential claims for compensation on behalf of investors who lost money invested with the former LPL broker James Couture following securities fraud allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and his criminal indictment for fraud.

In a recent press release, the Commission announced the filing of a securities fraud enforcement action against James Kenneth Couture, a previously registered broker and investment adviser with offices in Worcester, Massachusetts, for allegedly defrauding his advisory clients of $2.9 million. In connection to the same alleged misconduct, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced parallel criminal charges against the former broker. Couture is allegedly facing three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Couture investors should note that according to his FINRA Brokercheck Report, one year ago James Couture was discharged by LPL for, among others, altering identifying information, account balances and distributions in a customer's account statement. His termination prompted a FINRA investigation that concluded with Couture agreeing to being barred from associating with a FINRA-regulated securities brokerage firm in any capacities, without admitting or denying FINRA's findings.

What James Couture Investors May Do

Investment fraud attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato have been investigating this matter and are evaluating certain potential recovery options for James Couture investors. Concerned Couture investors may contact attorneys Alan Rosca or Paul Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their options at 888-998-0530, [email protected] or by leaving a message on https://investorlawyers.org/james-couture-investor-center/.

The GSP investment fraud attorneys have decades of combined experience representing investors who lost money as a result of investment fraud. They are evaluating potential options on behalf of victimized James Couture investors. They take most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advance the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the firm and GSP attorneys' background and admissions to practice law. This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein. © GSP 2021.

