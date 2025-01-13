ATTENTION NASDAQ: REGN INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN). The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Regeneron securities between November 2, 2023 and October 30, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased or acquired Regeneron securities during the Class Period may, no later than MARCH 10, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had filed a complaint against Regeneron under the False Claims Act. According to the DOJ, the Company failed to report millions of dollars in discounts provided to drug distributors in the form of reimbursed credit card fees.

As a result, the DOJ alleges that the average sales price of Regeneron's Eylea drug was inflated, which inappropriately increased Medicare reimbursements.

On this news, the price of Regeneron shares declined by $31.50, more than 3%, over the next two trading days to close at $904.70 per share on April 12, 2024.

Then, on October 31, 2024, Regeneron announced that in Q3 2024, the Company's sales had only increased 3% year-over-year, with quarterly sales of Eylea only $392 million, missing consensus estimates of $415 million to $425 million. The Company also revealed that sales of Eylea were "adversely impacted by a lower net selling price compared to the third quarter of 2023."

On this news, Regeneron's stock price fell $84.59, or 9%, to close at $838.20 per share on October 31, 2024.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at [email protected] , or CLICK HERE .

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

