ATTENTION NYSE: JHX INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a James Hardie Industries PLC Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) ("James Hardie" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased James Hardie common stock or American Depositary Shares during the period of May 20, 2025 through August 18, 2025 (the "Class Period").

James Hardie, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials company and the world's largest manufacturer of fiber cement products.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, James Hardie misled investors about the strength of its core North America Fiber Cement segment. The Company is alleged to have represented that demand remained strong and inventory levels were normal, despite knowing by April and early May 2025 that distributors were destocking inventory.

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie revealed a 12% decline in the segment, attributing it to the "normalization of channel inventories" while warning of continued weakness. Following this disclosure, the Company's stock price fell more than 34%, causing significant investor losses.

