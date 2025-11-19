ATTENTION NYSE: LRN INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Stride, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) ("Stride" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Stride securities during the period of October 22, 2024 through October 28, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Stride securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 12, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Stride is an education technology company based in Reston, Virginia, offering digital learning programs and instructional support to public and private schools.

According to the complaint, the Company misrepresented the performance and integrity of its products and services during the Class Period. The lawsuit claims Stride overstated enrollment figures, reduced staff costs beyond legal limits, failed to meet compliance standards, and lost key enrollments—all while assuring investors of its commitment to personalized learning. When the alleged issues became known, the Company's stock price declined, causing investor losses.

