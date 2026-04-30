ATTENTION NYSE: SES INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About an SES AI Corporation Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) ("SES AI" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired SES AI securities during the period from January 29, 2025 through March 4, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired SES AI securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 26, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

SES AI, headquartered in Woburn, Mass., is an advanced battery technology company that develops hybrid lithium-metal batteries for the electric vehicle market and other large-scale energy storage applications.

The Complaint alleges that defendants misled investors regarding the Company's business prospects and financial condition, and failed to disclose that: (i) certain partnership agreements touted by the Company lacked genuine economic substance and involved questionable or circular counterparties; (ii) the Company faced operational constraints that undermined its ability to generate the revenues it had projected; and (iii) underlying demand for SES AI's products was deteriorating.

On December 9, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging that SES AI had relied on "phantom deals" to mask declining fundamentals.

On March 4, 2026, the Company disclosed logistics constraints and issued 2026 revenue guidance of $30–$35 million, materially below analyst expectations. Following this disclosure, SES AI's stock price declined approximately 36.8% on March 5, 2026.

If you are an SES AI investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague