Attention Podcast Lovers: New Podcast Examines Personal Injury Law Through Storytelling

KILLEEN, Texas, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the law who also enjoy podcast storytelling can add a new favorite to their 'subscribed' list. The Carlson Law Firm is thrilled to announce the launch of The Verdict, a unique approach to a legal podcast that uses real client stories to examine personal injury law. Each episode of The Verdict tells the complete story and answers the questions of some of the firm's most prominent cases.

The Verdict's first episode features well-known nursing home abuse and neglect attorney J.T. Borah giving insight into how understaffing is affecting residents in American nursing homes. Through Borah's expertise, listeners will learn more about how smart policies can prevent or limit nursing home injuries.

In episode 2 of the podcast, "What Does it Really Take to Sue the Government?", host Kazia Conway interviews the parents of Christian Taylor —the student who passed away after ingesting sodium cyanide in Texas A&M laboratory—and their attorney Carlson Law Firm's Jody Leake.

"One thing about personal injury attorneys that I don't think people realize is that a lot of what goes into building a case is the ability to tell a clients' story," said Craig Carlson, Managing Partner of The Carlson Law Firm. "The people who contact our office are dealing with issues that any one of us can face at any moment. Our firm is rooted in helping others. Giving people the tools and knowledge of what to do if they face similar circumstances in an always available audio format is the logical progression in how we can continue to help people."

The Verdict's first season will explore how The Carlson Law Firm's team of personal injury attorneys:

Ensure the health and safety of food products in restaurants.

in restaurants. Help victims of dog bites and dog attacks through the healing process.

Hold major corporations accountable for defective products .

. And much more.

The first season of The Verdict will release a new episode every Friday for the next eight weeks. Listen to The Verdict now on Apple Podcasts , Google Play , TuneIn and Stitcher .

About us

The Carlson Law Firm is a Texas-based national law firm. We have successfully represented victims of personal injuries for more than 40 years.

Media Contact: Kazia Conway kconway@carlsonattorneys.com

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.carlsonattorneys.com/

