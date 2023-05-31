Attention protection software Gated expands beyond email - launches multi-channel platform

Profile page + app solution enables busy professionals to share their focus areas and capture conversations that match their priorities.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gated , a top-rated company filtering millions of emails for executives, announces the launch of its new cross-channel platform to help professionals with a public presence share what they're focused on and get back valuable messages in return.

Gated's public mission of helping humans take back their attention in a noisy digital world is reinforced by CEO and Founder Andy Mowat's announcement: "We're excited to take our mission beyond email with a tool that changes the face of communication - giving doers and achievers the ability to show up in a proactive, goal-oriented way anywhere online and be available for the conversations that they actually want to have."

The Gated profile is one simple link to share on social platforms (LinkedIn, Twitter, et al), published content (blog, Substack, podcasts), or at live events. Managed via iOS app, Gated is currently free to use.

Sales thought leader Samantha McKenna, CEO and Founder of SamSales Consulting, applauds the launch: "Building authentic human relationships into sales and marketing strategy through the concept of "Show Me You Know Me" is increasingly important in this digital age. Thanks to Gated, both consumers and sellers win when people are empowered to share what they care about, ultimately upleveling communication for all."

Gated previously announced a $3.3M seed funding round, led by Corazon Capital with participation from Precursor Ventures, Burst Capital, Tuesday Capital, and leading GTM angels. This new direction in product development aligns the company with other user-first technologies designed to support human productivity in an age of increasing automation and AI.

Investors such as Eric Bahn, Cofounder at Hustle Fund, express excitement about the expansion beyond email: "It's always an exciting time when a company takes their mission to new heights. This team and the products they deliver are always focused on the user and the first of their kind to challenge the status quo in communication today."

Gated's founder and CEO, Andy Mowat, scaled three Silicon Valley unicorns and built the company's initial email product to help busy executives stay more focused and productive. He oversees the evolution of the company beyond email with the same north star of human-empowerment and productivity. Cofounder and CMO Melissa Moody and CTO Allen Hartwig join Andy in building a future in which everyone has more power over their own attention. To learn more, visit: Gated.com.

