Attention Shareholders: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Grab Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 22, 2022 -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab") (NASDAQ: GRAB) (NASDAQ: GRABW). The action charges Grab with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Grab's materially misleading statements to the public, Grab's investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: MAY 16, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 THROUGH MARCH 3, 2022

GRAB'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Grab develops delivery management, mobility, financial services, and enterprise software solutions. In particular, Grab operates a "super app" that functions as Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and delivery service, similar to Uber.

On March 3, 2022, Grab disclosed that its fourth quarter revenues had declined 44% from the previous quarter and reported a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter. During a conference call held in connection with the results, Anthony Tan, Grab's Chief Executive Officer, attributed the poor financial results to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives. During the conference call, Peter Oey, Grab's Chief Financial Officer, stated that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand." He also stated that "for the first quarter, we expect to see deliveries GMV of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, mobility GMV of $760 million to $800 million, and financial services TPV of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion."

Following this news, Grab's stock price fell $2.04, or 37.3%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.

Grab investors may, no later than May 16, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Grab investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

