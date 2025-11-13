ATTEX Data strengthens partnership with WPP Media to harness the power of human attention

ATTEX Data spins out from Tobii AB, strengthening its position for future collaborations with global media groups

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WPP Media, the world's largest marketing communications company, has entered into a strategic partnership with ATTEX Data, a new spin out from global eye tracking leader Tobii AB, pioneering the next generation of attention data solutions.

In connection with the partnership, Maria Westergaard has been appointed CEO to establish ATTEX Data's foundation and position the company for long term international growth. Emelie Löfdahl, who led ATTEX at Tobii for the last seven years, has been elevated to the position of Board Chair and will continue to maintain an active advisory role with ATTEX Data.

Built on over 20 years of world leading eye tracking expertise from Tobii, ATTEX Data provides the most comprehensive dataset from a variety of passive, local, always-on panels. By transforming real human attention signals into actionable insights, ATTEX Data enables brands, media companies and technology platforms to understand what truly captures consumer focus and why it matters.

"Attention is ultimately what advertisers pay for. Without it, there's no benefit to a brand. That's why optimizing media buying to maximize real human attention is essential and that's exactly what ATTEX Data makes possible," says Maria Westergaard, CEO of ATTEX Data.

ATTEX Data operates large scale attention panels across the Nordic region, covering mobile and desktop environments including display advertising, walled garden social media, mobile apps and video environments – representing a wide range of demographics and media behaviors. The company's Attention Panels are already powering insights for leading agencies and platforms, with ongoing collaborations across WPP Media and other major media groups.

"ATTEX builds on more than two decades of world-leading research and innovation from Tobii. Our ambition has always been to unlock the true value of attention data for both brands and consumers," said Gunnar Troili, Senior Vice President, Products & Solutions, at Tobii. "With Maria as CEO, leading a dedicated and nimble organization, Attex is a focused entity with a leader who understands both global media organizations and the latest technological developments in AI."

"Understanding attention is key to building better advertising and consumer experiences. ATTEX Data's unique technology and Tobii's heritage in eye tracking make this a game changer for how we plan, optimize, and measure media. We're excited to deepen our partnership with ATTEX Data," says Elias Bjerkeryd, Product Director, WPP Media.

With WPP Media as a key strategic partner, ATTEX Data is now scaling its platform internationally and expanding its reach across media, advertising, and technology industries. The company is currently working with several leading global brands and agency groups to integrate attention data into their planning, measurement and AI optimization systems, and plans to accelerate its growth throughout 2026.

As part of the spin out agreement, Tobii AB becomes the largest shareholder in ATTEX Data, and maintains a strategic partnership with ATTEX Data for use of Tobii's leading eye tracking technology in large scale attention measurement.

About ATTEX Data

ATTEX Data is a Stockholm based spin out from Tobii AB, the global leader in eye tracking. ATTEX Data develops attention data solutions that help brands and media companies understand, measure and optimize consumer attention in real time across mobile and desktop. For more information, visit attexdata.ai.

For further questions:

Maria Westergaard, CEO

ATTEX Data

+46 737 87 42 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/attex-data/r/attex-data-strengthens-partnership-with-wpp-media-to-harness-the-power-of-human-attention,c4266255

The following files are available for download: