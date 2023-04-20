ATTITUDE Celebrates Earth Day With #PlantForChange Campaign

Help the Canadian leader in sustainable beauty and home care products achieve their goal of planting 2 million trees with just a double tap on Instagram & TikTok!

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAN PRODUCTS, LESS PLASTIC AND MORE TREES!

ATTITUDE

ATTITUDE, a science-based company that aims to revolutionize the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven, PETA certified products, is passionate about providing eco-innovative packaging to reduce plastic. The products are formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of-the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products. The brand proudly bears the Environment Working Group's VERIFIED™ seal of approval, representing the strictest criteria for transparency and health.

ATTITUDE takes action for the environment through the Reforestation Program by supporting nonprofit leaders in reforestation. This initiative is integrated into a larger circular economy vision — to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Reforest to help heal the planet. For every product purchased online or in participating stores, ATTITUDE plants a tree in partnership with two leading non-profit tree planting organizations, Eden Reforestation and One Tree Planted.

TAKE ACTION WITH US!

The brand is committed to caring for the environment while inspiring people to embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle, so for Earth Month, ATTITUDE is calling on Instagram and TikTok communities to #PlantForChange to help hit the brand's goal of planting over 2 million trees by Earth Day. Users can simply double tap @attitude_living Instagram or TikTok campaign post between April 19th - 22nd and after enough likes, a tree will be planted; 10 likes = 1 tree.

REINVENTING BEAUTY!

ATTITUDE is revolutionizing the beauty & home care categories with clean, eco-innovative packaging and efficacious essentials, with new launches, such as:

Oceanly™ Collection: The world's first complete line of solid, 100% plastic-free, vegan, entirely EWG VERIFIED™ skincare – set to forever transform the beauty industry standards, and define new sky high standards for efficacy and sustainability. The award-winning comprehensive line of 19 products, including cleansers, serums, creams, masks, and sunscreens, are packaged in an innovative push-up design, made of biodegradable and FSC certified cardboard from eco-managed forests.

Refillable EWG VERIFIED™, biodegradable, 100% vegan and cruelty-free Dishwashing Liquids, All Purpose Sprays, Laundry Detergent, & Fabric Softener housed in aluminum bottles. SuperLeaves Collection: Refillable EWG VERIFIED™, biodegradable, 100% vegan and cruelty-free Shower Gel, Hand Soap, Shampoo, & Conditioner housed in aluminum bottles.

