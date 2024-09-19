ATTITUDE Expands Its Oceanly® Makeup Collection with Stunning Eyeshadows And Mascaras

The first ever makeup line to be EWG Verified®is continuing to reinvent the standards of makeup with new launches

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTITUDE, a Canadian leader in beauty, body & home care products, is responding to consumer enthusiasm & growing conversation surrounding clean beauty with an expansion of their award winning Oceanly® Makeup Collection, now inclusive of eyeshadows & mascaras. The world's first line of mostly plastic-free, entirely EWG Verified® makeup is created with the cleanest formulas and infused with skin-loving ingredients that offer benefit to both skin and now lashes. Each product, made of up to 96.3% natural origin ingredients, is designed to enhance the eyes and accentuate everyone's natural beauty.

ATTITUDE Oceanly Makeup

The new eyeshadows feature the collection's star ingredient, phytoglycogen, which helps improve the appearance of the skin by providing long-lasting hydration - proven to be 60% more moisturizing than hyaluronic acid after 7 hours in a in vivo clinical study on 13 volunteers. They also include laminaria saccharina extract, which revitalizes and restores skin suppleness. The mascara-serum offers an innovative 2-in-1 formula of Tahitian microalgae to increase lash density* and a blend of flower oils rich in omega-6 to revitalize them, along with castor oil for its nourishing properties. All of the new products are housed in packaging of either bamboo or FSC certified recyclable cardboard.

"We put a lot of effort into developing a mascara formula that lives up to our existing Oceanly products. Our goal was to create more than just a mascara; we wanted it to combine lash care and makeup. One of the key ingredients selected is Growth Oleoactif®, a blend of flower oils that revitalizes the lashes. In a study conducted on this ingredient, 95% of respondents noticed a natural improvement in their lashes.**" Lina Ruiz, Director of R&D at ATTITUDE™

The Oceanly Eyeshadows launch in shades Pretty in Pink, Dusty Rose, Berry Bliss, Brown Sugar, Happy Hour and Cinnamon Stick. The Mascaras are available in shades black, brown & blue. Additionally, the collection includes the Oceanly Eye Kits which includes a black mascara and two perfectly matched eyeshadows to create the perfect makeup look in one go.

"Following the release of the Oceanly makeup line, we have received a great deal of demand from our customers for eye products. Thanks to our team of creative and experienced scientists, we are able to achieve real innovation. With our own laboratory and factory, where each product is designed and manufactured, we are constantly pushing the boundaries and inventing new processes in the world of beauty." Jean-François Bernier, Co-founder and CEO at ATTITUDE™.

The new Oceanly Makeup eyeshadow & mascaras ($25) as well as the Oceanly Eye Kits ($60) are available on attitudeliving.com, amazon.com & Whole Foods starting September 10th, 2024.

About ATTITUDE

ATTITUDE is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG Verified®, PETA certified, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of- the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products.

www.attitudeliving.com

*Tahitian microalgae was found to increases lash density by up to 34% after 42 days in a study conducted on a product containing 0.2% SymLash® versus placebo with 1 application per day on 6 volunteers

**Study carried out on a product containing 2% Growth Oléoactif® versus a placebo, 2 applications a day for 56 days, 41 volunteers"

