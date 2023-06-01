ATTITUDE Expands Oceanly™ Collection with a Solid Makeup Line in 100% Plastic Free Packaging

News provided by

ATTITUDE

01 Jun, 2023, 09:03 ET

The first ever solid makeup line to be EWG VERIFIED™, housed in fully biodegradable packaging, is paving the way for natural, clean, good for the skin & environment cosmetics.

MONTREAL, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTITUDE, a Canadian leader in body & home care products, is continuing its mission to revolutionize the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging by announcing the expansion of their Oceanly™ collection with an introduction into the makeup category. The world's first line of solid, 100% plastic-free, entirely EWG VERIFIED™ makeup is created with the best natural origin, non-harmful formulas and infused with skin-loving ingredients.

Continue Reading
ATTITUDE Oceanly™ Makeup
ATTITUDE Oceanly™ Makeup

The comprehensive line of 28 products includes foundations, tinted oils, concealers, blushes, bronzers, highlighters, and lip gloss serums, packaged in an innovative push-up design with biodegradable and FSC certified cardboard from eco-managed forests. With an overall sheer coverage, the products help wearers lightly conceal imperfections and highlight their natural features.

Powered by innovative ingredients, blending the best of science and nature, this collection is packed with extracts and oils to revitalize and moisturize skin. Phytoglycogen, the star ingredient, helps improve the health and appearance of the skin by providing long-lasting hydration. Oceanly's Phytoglycogen is 100% plant-derived and eliminates the need to extract glycogen from shellfish, helping preserve marine ecosystems.

"With the launch of our Oceanly™ collection, which began with skincare, we were able to grow and advance the beauty industry to game-changing levels. An expansion into makeup was a natural next step. For over ten years, ATTITUDE has been tirelessly focused on developing clean and performance-driven beauty product lines in innovative, low-waste packaging. This makeup line will continue to drive the conversation surrounding ingredients and packaging in cosmetics, showcasing that it is possible to benefit both the individual and the environment," says JF Bernier, Chief Executive Officer.

The Oceanly Makeup Collection is available on attitudeliving.com & amazon.com as of May 2023.

About ATTITUDE
ATTITUDE is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of- the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products.
www.attitudeliving.com

Media Contact: Jillian Heft
[email protected]

SOURCE ATTITUDE

