ATTITUDE Introduces New Pregnancy & Baby Collections, Reducing The Stress of Choosing Quality Products At A Life Changing Time

News provided by

ATTITUDE

23 Oct, 2023, 09:04 ET

Blooming Belly & Baby Leaves in Bar Collections include clean ingredients & are EWG VERIFIED™, ensuring confidence in global footprint without sacrificing effectiveness.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by kindness, transparency, and solidarity, ATTITUDE™, the Canadian leader in beauty and home care products that has been committed to progressing a uniquely wasteful society , is proud to introduce their exceptional standards to two solid body care collections for pregnant women and babies. Inspired by young parents' daily lives and the desire to offer high quality, plastic-free, and vegan products, ATTITUDE's Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ in bar products are EWG VERIFIED™ and packaged in FSC-certified cardboard sourced from sustainable forests.

Continue Reading
ATTITUDE Blooming Belly & BabyLeaves
ATTITUDE Blooming Belly & BabyLeaves

The new ATTITUDE Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ in bar collections are made up of 8 solid, plastic-free body care products to meet every need, from breastfeeding, pregnancy, and newborn care. Formulated with 99.2% ingredients of natural origin, Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ let you enjoy tender, bonding family moments with complete peace of mind.

Blooming Belly™ Collection:

  • Pregnancy Nursing Balm ($15.95)
  • Pregnancy Stretch Mark Prevention Oil ($19.95)
  • Pregnancy Body Butter ($19.95)

Baby Leaves™ Collection:

  • Baby Face & Cheeks Balm ($15.95)
  • Baby Massage Oil ($15.95)
  • Bay Diaper Cream ($15.95)
  • Baby Shampoo & Body Soap ($15.95)

"From the beginning, ATTITUDE™ has sought to create clean, accessible, and effective products for the whole family. Almost five years ago, we decided to raise the bar by offering plastic-free options that are just as effective. Today, we're delighted to introduce Blooming Belly and Baby Leaves , which we see as the future of body care for mothers and babies." stated JF Bernier, Co-Founder and CEO.

The Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ Collections are available on attitudeliving.com and amazon.com.

About ATTITUDE
ATTITUDE™ is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE™ has its own in-house laboratory and state-of- the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products.

www.attitudeliving.com

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE ATTITUDE

Also from this source

ATTITUDE Expands Oceanly™ Collection with a Solid Makeup Line in 100% Plastic Free Packaging

ATTITUDE Expands Oceanly™ Collection with a Solid Makeup Line in 100% Plastic Free Packaging

ATTITUDE, a Canadian leader in body & home care products, is continuing its mission to revolutionize the beauty industry with clean,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.