ATTITUDE Introduces Oatmeal Sensitive™ Collection, Offering Body and Hair Care for Delicate Skin

ATTITUDE

07 Feb, 2024, 09:03 ET

The new EWG VERIFIED™ range is enriched with oat extract that improves the appearance of dry or sensitive skin, restoring its suppleness and softness

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTITUDE™, the Canadian leader in beauty and home care products, is proud to introduce their exceptional standards to a new range of products designed for those with delicate skin. Living up to its promise, ATTITUDE is proud to introduce its new Oatmeal Sensitive™ collection, which includes four complete lines of vegan and dermatologically tested hair and body essentials made with more than 97.6% naturally-derived ingredients.

Made with especially gentle ingredients, the Oatmeal Sensitive™ collection helps soothe and keeps skin and hair in good condition for a radiant look. The range features shampoos, body washes, body lotions, hand creams, deodorants, and soaps available in 3 subtle fragrances, chamomile, avocado, and argan, as well as an unscented option. The unscented body and hair care products are also offered in a refillable aluminum bottle with its matching bulk eco-refill to avoid single-use plastic consumption.

"We have decided to develop a collection that meets the needs of people who have delicate skin, but also want to have a sensory-rich experience. We are proud to offer these new oatmeal-enriched products bearing the EWG VERIFIED seal ," stated JF Bernier, Co-Founder & CEO of ATTITUDE.

ATTITUDE Oatmeal Sensitive Collection: ($7.95 - $15.95)

  • Moisturizing Line: Contains oat extracts and argan oil, featuring vitamin E and omega-3 and 6 that protect and soothe skin and hair.
  • Nourishing Line: Includes avocado oil rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamins, known to revitalize skin and restore its suppleness.
  • Soothing Line: Enriched with chamomile, known for its soothing properties. It also helps improve skin's appearance and maintain its moisture barrier.
  • Unscented Line: Made with oat extract known to help maintain the skin soft, smooth and supple appearance and without added fragrance for people sensitive to odors.

The Oatmeal Sensitive Natural™ Collection is available on attitudeliving.com and amazon.com.

About ATTITUDE
ATTITUDE is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, vegan, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of-the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products. www.attitudeliving.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE ATTITUDE

