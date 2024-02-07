ATTITUDE Introduces Oatmeal Sensitive™ Collection, Offering Body and Hair Care for Delicate Skin

Made with especially gentle ingredients, the Oatmeal Sensitive™ collection helps soothe and keeps skin and hair in good condition for a radiant look. The range features shampoos, body washes, body lotions, hand creams, deodorants, and soaps available in 3 subtle fragrances, chamomile, avocado, and argan, as well as an unscented option. The unscented body and hair care products are also offered in a refillable aluminum bottle with its matching bulk eco-refill to avoid single-use plastic consumption.
"We have decided to develop a collection that meets the needs of people who have delicate skin, but also want to have a sensory-rich experience. We are proud to offer these new oatmeal-enriched products bearing the EWG VERIFIED seal ," stated JF Bernier, Co-Founder & CEO of ATTITUDE.
ATTITUDE Oatmeal Sensitive Collection: ($7.95 - $15.95)
- Moisturizing Line: Contains oat extracts and argan oil, featuring vitamin E and omega-3 and 6 that protect and soothe skin and hair.
- Nourishing Line: Includes avocado oil rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamins, known to revitalize skin and restore its suppleness.
- Soothing Line: Enriched with chamomile, known for its soothing properties. It also helps improve skin's appearance and maintain its moisture barrier.
- Unscented Line: Made with oat extract known to help maintain the skin soft, smooth and supple appearance and without added fragrance for people sensitive to odors.
The Oatmeal Sensitive Natural™ Collection is available on attitudeliving.com and amazon.com.
About ATTITUDE
ATTITUDE is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, vegan, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of-the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products. www.attitudeliving.com
CONTACT: [email protected]
SOURCE ATTITUDE
