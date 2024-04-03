ATTITUDE™'s New Plastic-Free, EWG VERIFIED™, & Vegan Suncare Line

Sunly™ is defining a new way to protect both adult's and children's skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays with a comprehensive line of 12 products, including a Tinted Mineral Face SPF Stick, Mineral SPF Lip Balm, Face & Body Mineral SPF Sticks, and After Sun Stick.

This eco-innovative sunscreen stick presents a new look with vibrant colors, adorned with a beautiful halo of light. Packaged meticulously in an ingenious biodegradable, plastic-free, and FSC-certified cardboard tubes; the oval shape is carefully designed for easy application, with a clever edge that allows closing the lid without touching the solid sunscreen.

The collection's inventive EWG VERIFIED™, dermatologically tested, vegan formula aims to provide a lightweight feel while preserving nourishing ingredients. The products are free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, homosalate, and octisalate, commonly found in chemical sunscreens. Formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, Sunly™ products create a mineral filter forming a reflective protective barrier on the skin, ensuring broad-spectrum defense against UVA and UVB rays.

"ATTITUDE™ is committed to continuing to minimize its environmental footprint at every stage of product development. Our research and development team is inherently innovative and embraces the company's mission of reinventing our industry by working only with the cleanest ingredients, providing maximum effectiveness, and reducing the use of single-use plastic," says JF Bernier, Chief Executive Officer.

The Sunly™ collection ($5.99 - $19.99) is available on attitudeliving.com & amazon.com as of April 2024.

About ATTITUDE:

ATTITUDE™ is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of- the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products.

www.attitudeliving.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTITUDE