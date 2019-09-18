Attivio and Alcor Partner to Enrich Employee and Customer Experiences with AI-Powered Answers and Insights

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attivio, the leading AI-powered answers and insights provider, today announced it has formed a partnership with Alcor Solutions Inc., a global cloud advisory and implementation services company. As a partner, Alcor will be leveraging Attivio's Elevate™ for ServiceNow applications to further their commitment of delivering transformative solutions to their client base.

Together, the companies will help organizations transform their employee and customer experiences by providing timely and relevant AI-driven answers and recommendations from across the enterprise directly into ServiceNow® solutions, including Enterprise IT Service Management (ITSM) and HR Service Delivery (HRSD).

"We are very pleased to announce our strategic teaming with Attivio. This partnership allows us to expand our offerings to enable digital transformations for our customers. For our joint enterprise customers, Attivio's Elevate for ServiceNow will help to accelerate AI-driven answers and recommendation in a unified digital workplace. Our customers would benefit not only from the industry leading AI technology, but also from the proven solutions, delivery experience, and expertise," said Manoj Singhal, Principal, Alcor Solutions, Inc.

As a proven and trusted vendor of AI-powered answers and insights solutions, Attivio's Elevate suite of apps delivers the most precise answer, drawing from content within ServiceNow and external sources such as SharePoint, Workday, Confluence, and more. Elevate deploys AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and text analytics into ServiceNow's IT, Employee, and Customer workflows, so customers can increase call deflection and decrease mean time to resolution.

"Customers have benefited from ServiceNow's IT, Employee, and Customer workflows to help bring more productivity to organizations and now are looking to take the next step on their digital transformation journey. That includes providing AI-powered answers and insights solutions within the self-service portal and agent experiences within ServiceNow," said Stephen Baker, CEO, Attivio. "This partnership will make that possible, and we are excited to be working with a company like Alcor, who, with a valuable combination of experience and industry insight, has helped numerous companies successfully achieve their digital transformation vision."

About Attivio

The choice of mid-and large-sized organizations for over a decade, Attivio delivers AI-powered answers and insights that enable companies to answer the most complex questions asked by their employees, customers, and support teams. Using AI technologies like Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Text Analytics, Attivio helps companies increase call deflection, improve self-service success, and decrease mean time to resolution. To learn more about Attivio, visit www.attivio.com .

About Alcor

Alcor is a global cloud advisory and implementation services company serving clients in multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Japan and India. Alcor clients include global Fortune 500 companies, Government agencies and leading organizations in multiple industry verticals.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner and works with other select enterprise technologies to deliver solutions and services that help drive digital transformation for businesses. They advise leading businesses on cloud platforms, solution architecture, enterprise service management and integrating IT service delivery. They also provide business process consulting to capture, re-engineer and improve processes that can easily be automated to deliver real value. To learn more about Alcor, visit www.alcortech.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Attivio

