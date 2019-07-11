Attivio and GlideFast Consulting Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Answers & Insights into Key ServiceNow® Workflows

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attivio, the leading provider of AI-powered answers and insights, and developer of Elevate™ for ServiceNow®, announced that it has formed a partnership with GlideFast Consulting, a consulting and professional services firm recognized by ServiceNow® as a Gold Services Partner, Gold Sales Partner, Technology Partner, and Authorized Training Partner. This partnership will combine Attivio's industry-leading expertise of delivering AI-powered answers and recommendations from across the organization directly into ServiceNow with the support of GlideFast Consulting's technical expertise and excellence in delivering and implementing ServiceNow solutions.

With a passion for customer excellence on the NOW platform, GlideFast Consulting brings a vast array of experience, dedication, and commitment to achieving business goals and exceeding expectations for ServiceNow implementations, development, and process improvement.

"Our partnership with Attivio means we can offer our customers advanced capabilities to improve their ServiceNow investments, so they can achieve operational efficiency with more ease," said Michael Lombardo, President of GlideFast Consulting.

As a proven and trusted vendor of cognitive search solutions, Attivio's Elevate™ suite of apps delivers the most precise information from both within ServiceNow and across the enterprise leveraging the wealth of knowledge stored in everyday business applications like SharePoint, Box, Google Drive, SalesForce, Workday, and more. Elevate deploys AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and text analytics into ITSM, HR, and CSM workflows within ServiceNow, so customers can increase call deflection and decrease mean time to resolution.

"Attivio is excited to partner with GlideFast Consulting, as we have a shared goal to maximize the full business potential of our clients' ServiceNow journey," said Stephen Baker, CEO, Attivio. "This alliance will allow us to help clients deliver more engaging employee and customer experiences by surfacing answers and relevant insights at the exact moment of need"

About Attivio

The choice of mid-and large-sized organizations for over a decade, Attivio delivers AI-powered answers and insights that enable companies to answer the most complex questions asked by their employees, customers, and support teams. Using AI technologies like Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Text Analytics, Attivio helps companies increase call deflection, improve self-service success, and decrease mean time to resolution. To learn more about Attivio, visit www.attivio.com.

About GlideFast Consulting

GlideFast Consulting is a consulting and professional services firm that is dedicated exclusively to ServiceNow. As a Gold ServiceNow Services Partner, their team of expert consultants and architects is committed to delivering exceptional services and solutions to solve business challenges through implementation, upgrades, integrations, and training. To learn more about GlideFast Consulting, visit www.glidefast.com.

