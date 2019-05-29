Attivio Named a Leader in Cognitive Search by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attivio, the leading provider of AI-powered answers and insights, today announced Forrester Research has named the company a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019.

In the report, Forrester evaluated 12 Cognitive Search vendors on their current offering, strategy, and market presence. Attivio was given the highest possible scores in 14 of the 24 criteria, including intent, tuning, tuning tools, prebuilt applications, connectors, scalability, deployment, and customer service.

According to Forrester, "Attivio's cognitive search solution is comprehensive and customizable for the world's most challenging use cases." Additionally, the report recognized how enterprise customers can take advantage of Attivio's prebuilt solutions to "quickly attain the benefits of cognitive search." Attivio also has "all the knobs and dials necessary to create a bespoke search application with strong capabilities in scalability, data connectors, data ingestion intelligence, intent intelligence, and tuning." This means organizations leveraging Attivio are able to provide the end-user with the personalized answers and insights they need, across any use case and regardless of where information resides or its form.

"Organizations of all sizes recognize the need for an AI-powered solution that extracts insights from oceans of data in order to give employees and customers the most relevant answers to their questions, improve with every interaction, and deliver personalized results," said Stephen Baker, CEO, Attivio. "We believe this recent recognition by Forrester attests to the value our customers realize with Attivio. Our clients achieve real business results by enabling their employees to be more effective and by improving the customer experience with AI-powered answers and insights."

This report comes on the heels of a record year for the company. In 2018, Attivio achieved 60% revenue growth year-over-year, continued growth and client expansion among the Fortune 1000/Global 2000, and the launch of a suite of applications for ServiceNow® named Elevate™.

Attivio was also named a leader in: The Forrester Wave™: AI-Based Text Analytic Platforms, Q2 2018.

A copy of the full report may be downloaded from the Attivio website.

About Attivio

The choice of mid-and large-sized organizations for over a decade, Attivio delivers AI-powered answers and insights that enable companies to answer the most complex questions asked by their employees, customers, and support teams. Using AI technologies like Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Text Analytics, Attivio helps companies increase call deflection, improve self-service success, and decrease mean time to resolution. To learn more about Attivio, visit www.attivio.com.

SOURCE Attivio

Related Links

http://www.attivio.com

