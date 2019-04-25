Attivio Promotes Dorit Zilbershot to Chief Product Officer

NEWTON, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attivio, the leading provider of AI-powered answers and insights today announced the promotion of Dorit Zilbershot from vice president of product management and engineering to chief product officer. This is a new position for the company and ensures Attivio maintains its position as the leader in intelligent answers and insights.

In this new role, Zilbershot will be responsible for mapping and driving the product vision for the Attivio Platform and Elevate for ServiceNow® businesses, as well as inspiring and scaling the engineering teams at Attivio.

"Dorit has been an incredible resource for us. In her five years at Attivio, Dorit has exceptionally led our product team, R&D team, and spearheaded the introduction of new technologies and products," said Stephen Baker, CEO of Attivio. "I know as chief product officer, she'll continue to push our product vision and execution to greater heights and keep us ahead of new customer and market demands."

Zilbershot brings 20 years of experience in leading software development teams, as well as extensive technical expertise. In addition to her time at Attivio, she previously led an Informatics group at the Department of Veterans Affairs where she was responsible for developing an AI-based personalized medicine platform to revolutionize Veterans' care and genomic research. Zilbershot also served as a Major in the Israeli Defense Force where she led the development of mission critical systems.

Zilbershot holds an MPA from Harvard University, M.Sc. in Medical Science from the University of Tel-Aviv and a BA in Computer Science from the Technion.

Zilbershot said of her promotion, "I'm thrilled to lead Attivio's software development and product efforts. During my time at Attivio, we've built what I believe to be the best AI-powered answers and insights solution in the marketplace. Our technology patents, security capabilities, machine learning, and natural language understanding allow our customers to find the answers that matter for their business, employees, and customers regardless of where that answer resides, or its current form."

About Attivio

The choice of mid-and large-sized organizations for over a decade, Attivio delivers AI-powered answers and insights that enable companies to answer the most complex questions asked by their employees, customers, and support teams. Using AI technologies like Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Text Analytics, Attivio helps companies increase call deflection, improve self-service success, and decrease mean time to resolution. To learn more about Attivio, visit www.attivio.com.

