AttivoERP Announces Acquisition of Acuity Consulting Group LLC, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovation and Client Success

CONYERS, Ga., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AttivoERP, a leading Value-Added Reseller of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, today announced the acquisition of Acuity Consulting Group LLC, a respected ERP advisory and operational consulting firm. This strategic move underscores AttivoERP's dedication to delivering comprehensive, client-focused solutions and driving innovation across the ERP landscape.

AttivoERP x Acuity

Since its founding in 2004, Acuity Consulting Group LLC has earned a reputation for excellence through its high-quality advisory services, operational expertise, and client-first approach. Serving diverse industries, Acuity has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking clarity, structure, and sustainable performance.

"Acuity has built an extraordinary foundation of expertise and client trust," said Len Reo, President of AttivoERP. "By acquiring Acuity, we're not just expanding capabilities by adding specialized knowledge—we're shaping the future of ERP and business transformation. We will empower organizations to innovate faster, operate smarter, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly dynamic marketplace."

Under AttivoERP's ownership, Acuity becomes a part of the Attivo family, preserving its legacy of excellence while leveraging Attivo's expanded resources, leadership, and operational support. This integration ensures continuity for Acuity's clients, partners, and employees, while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

"Becoming part of Attivo marks a pivotal moment in our journey," said Joe Timmins, founder and former owner of Acuity. "We are amplifying our ability to deliver forward-thinking strategies and transformative solutions to current and future clients. With Attivo's resources and vision behind us, the former Acuity team is poised to unlock new levels of performance and resilience for the future."

Founded in 1992, AttivoERP has grown into a trusted leader in business process consulting and ERP solutions, with offices in Atlanta, GA; Irvine, CA; and Pittsburgh, PA, and now Providence, RI. For more than two decades, AttivoERP has been at the forefront of industry transformation, evolving alongside ERP technology as it shifted from traditional on-premise software models to modern, cloud-based platforms that deliver secure, web-enabled access.

Today, AttivoERP is redefining how companies choose, implement, and grow with ERP. As a vendor-neutral technology partner, AttivoERP brings decades of experience helping manufacturers, distributors, and eCommerce organizations modernize their operations. Its approach goes beyond software to focus on people, process, and performance, delivering measurable results through trusted platforms like SAP Business One, Acumatica, NetSuite and Microsoft Business Central.

For more information or to set up a meeting, with a representative from AttivoERP, contact: [email protected] or www.attivoerp.com.

Media Contact: Marla Malkin, (949) 543-0935

SOURCE The Attivo Group