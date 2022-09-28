Attleboro Dental Group Hosts Grand Opening of New, State-of-the-Art Practice

All area families are invited to attend

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commitment to making each visit to the dentist convenient, affordable, and fun is unwavering with the group at Capron Park Dental. It is with this same spirit that Dr. William Herr is proud to announce the grand opening of a truly unique dental practice - an extension of Capron Park Dental - equipped to serve North Attleborough, Attleboro, and all surrounding communities. At nearly 5,000 square feet, the new facility is more than 3x the size of an average dental practice. This makes it possible for a family of four to be seen at the same time, and it means patients will be able to have all their dental needs cared for on-site, limiting the need for outside referrals.

Much has changed since Dr. Herr and Dr. Andrew Luccio saw their first patients at Capron Park Dental in 2016. Since that time, the firm has undergone transformations in all clinical and communication systems enabling the office to raise the standard of care and customer service so as to better cater to the needs of all people in Attleboro and beyond. These efforts, combined with Drs. Herr and Luccio assembling a team of more than 25 expert dental professionals, quickly saw Capron Park Dental become the most recognized name in oral health care throughout Southern New England. Also, it established the practice as the top-rated dental office in Massachusetts on Google.

At the same time, some things have remained the same.

"While our core values of respect, compassion, service, and integrity will never change," commented Dr. Luccio when asked about this new facility, "It is very exciting to be introducing surrounding communities to an entirely new frontier of dentistry. Our office is uniquely positioned to offer new and existing patients a facility designed with the patient's comfort and experience at the forefront. Also, the best equipment and technology dentistry has to offer – 3D radiographic imaging, fully-digital impressions, virtual smile design, bracket-free tooth alignment (Invisalign©), and painless dental laser treatments are at our fingertips."

More importantly for patients of Attleboro Dental Group (ADG), this technology is combined with a truly unique team of dental specialists and industry experts all working together seamlessly to solve even the most complex dental problems.

From offering Invisalign© clear aligners that straighten and improve the health of existing teeth while boosting self-confidence, to offering dental implants to the 30% of people who cannot eat a healthy diet because they are missing one or more of their teeth, ADG's new facility will have a direct impact on the health and wellness of residents across Southern New England.

Concurrent with the physical expansion, Attleboro Dental Group has expanded its array of payment options to allow high-quality dental care to fit virtually every budget. They welcome all major dental insurance plans. For the 50% of families without dental insurance, they offer an in-house Membership Plan, which provides comprehensive benefits often superior to dental insurance but without expensive and unnecessary insurance rules, such as deductibles and plan maximums.

More about the Grand Opening Celebration

Attleboro Dental Group will host its Grand Opening this Friday as a way to showcase its new practice to the region and help all people understand the importance of high-quality dental care. Some of the highlights of the celebration include:

Free food served by Blue Ribbon Barbecue from 2:00pm to 5:30pm

Live music provided by DJ Ed

Games and prizes for adults and children

A raffle for more than $1,000 in prizes and gift certificates from local area businesses

