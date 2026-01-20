ATTOM ACQUIRES RESISHARES TO EXPAND ITS DATA AND ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Strengthens ATTOM's Differentiated, AI-Driven Data and Analytics Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM , a leading curator of land, property data , and real estate analytics , today announced it has acquired key assets of ResiShares, including its analytics platform and proprietary technology. By combining these assets with ATTOM's national property data, the acquisition strengthens ATTOM's analytics and technology foundation and reinforces the company's ongoing investment in data, analytics, and AI-driven innovation for clients across the entire real estate ecosystem.

"ResiShares meaningfully strengthens ATTOM's competitive moat and further differentiates us in a dynamic market," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "This acquisition brings proven, institutional-grade analytics and forecasting into our platform, expanding the depth and sophistication of the insights we deliver to all of our clients nationwide. As we continue to invest aggressively in data, analytics, and AI, this acquisition reinforces our long-term competitive advantage and our position as the most comprehensive source of property intelligence across markets."

Founded to support sophisticated investment and operating workflows, ResiShares built a scalable, modular analytics platform that integrates proprietary forecasting models, quantitative research, and advanced tooling. It was founded by industry veterans Michael Greene, Alex Villacorta, Dan Glaser, and Michael Cook, and reflects deep expertise across data science, quantitative research, and real-world asset operations.

ATTOM will evolve this technology into enterprise grade analytics products, bringing new tools and deeper insights to a broad range of clients across the real estate industry and beyond, including financial services firms, insurers, technology companies, government agencies, and data-driven enterprises.

ResiShares' technology includes proprietary price and rent forecasts, neighborhood-level performance analytics, and advanced modeling designed to surface trends, risk, and opportunity across markets. Combined with ATTOM's national data assets, these capabilities enable clients to apply more advanced analytics to their own use cases across industries.

"This is a natural next chapter for the technology and capabilities we built," said Michael Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of ResiShares. "By combining our analytics platform with ATTOM's data at scale, we're excited to see these tools reach a much broader audience and deliver value across a wide range of use cases."

By integrating these capabilities into its broader platform, ATTOM will accelerate product development and deliver expanded, AI-powered insights that support decision-making across industries and business applications.

About ATTOM

ATTOM powers innovation across industries with premium property data and analytics covering 158 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our multi-sourced real estate data includes property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, neighborhood and geospatial boundary information, all validated through a rigorous 20-step process and linked by a unique ATTOM ID.

From flexible delivery solutions—such as Property Data APIs, Bulk File Licenses, Cloud Delivery, Real Estate Market Trends—to AI-Ready datasets, ATTOM fuels smarter decision-making across industries including real estate, mortgage, insurance, government, and more.

About ResiShares

ResiShares built its data science and analytics platform to power its institutional single-family rental acquisitions and asset management business. The platform combines proprietary forecasting models, quantitative research, and operational analytics to deliver actionable insights at scale. ResiShares' technology and expertise are now part of ATTOM following the acquisition.

