ATTOM ADDS BUILDING FOOTPRINT DATA TO EXTENSIVE U.S. PROPERTY DATABASE

Offers a Detailed National Boundary Product Covering Over 187 Million Building Outlines; Captures the Exact Shape and Perimeter of a Building Using Advanced Proprietary AI Algorithms

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data, is pleased to announce it has added yet another new data product to the ever-expanding ATTOM Table of Data Elements – Building Footprints. ATTOM's Building Footprint data covers 187 million building outlines nationwide for all property types. Using advanced proprietary AI algorithms, it accurately captures the shape and perimeter of structures for enhanced planning and analysis.

ATTOM provides the nation's premier unified geospatial boundary products for hyperlocal search, map display and visualization, data enrichment, and other geospatial analyses. The integration of building footprints, which are polygons outlining a building's ground-level perimeter, supports various mapping and analytic use cases in insurance, real estate markets, and other key industries.

By geospatially matching ATTOM's Building Footprint data with respective parcel boundaries, we ensure a detailed and precise mapping that harmonizes the actual dimensions of buildings with their legal land divisions. This precise coordination is essential for various industries. In insurance, it assesses risk and costs by identifying building locations. Real estate links footprint boundaries to property details, enhancing assessments. Government agencies use it to evaluate development limitations, property values, urban growth, and plan infrastructure like EV charging stations. Home services optimize rooftop solar installations and telecom deployment. The mortgage industry improves underwriting accuracy and pricing by assessing natural hazards. Marketing benefits from accurate location-aware experiences and notifications using precise building footprints.

"With the addition of Building Footprints to our database, ATTOM is enhancing real estate, insurance, and urban planning with precise, AI-driven property outlines," said Todd Teta, CTO at ATTOM. "This accuracy enables improved risk assessment, more precise property valuations, and smarter infrastructure planning—empowering existing applications and paving the way for new use cases for ATTOM's customers."

Key Features Include:

Nationwide coverage of over 187 million Building Footprints for all property types.

Building accuracy has been validated across urban areas nationwide, ensuring high precision on a pixel-by-pixel basis.

Existing buildings are realigned with updated parcel data every quarter, and new buildings are incorporated into the system twice a year.

Building footprint data covers both main structures and smaller buildings like pool houses, improving accuracy for property evaluations.

Linked to our assessor and parcel boundary products.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include ATTOM Cloud, bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, making property data more readily accessible and optimized for AI applications– AI-Ready Solutions.

