ATTOM ANALYSIS FINDS SPRING REMAINS THE PRIME WINDOW FOR HOME SELLERS

New study shows home sellers see 10.7 percent premium in March; Annual analysis also looks at best days to sell a home

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered analytics, and real estate intelligence solutions, today released its annual analysis of the best times of year to sell a home, revealing that seller premiums consistently peak in the early months of the spring selling season. Based on more than 52 million single-family home and condo sales from 2015 through 2025, homes listed in March, May, and April achieved the highest premiums compared to estimated market values.

The data shows a clear seasonal pattern: seller premiums tend to build early in the year, reaching their highest levels in late winter and spring before gradually tapering off through the summer and fall. This trend aligns with increased buyer demand during the first half of the year, creating more competitive conditions that can drive stronger sale prices.

For homeowners thinking about selling, timing still matters. Homes listed in the spring tend to see more buyer activity and often sell for a higher premium compared to their estimated value.

Spring is the Time to Sell: Top Months to Sell a Home Infographic

Best Months to Sell

Looking at performance across the full calendar year, seller premiums were highest in the spring, with March leading at 10.7%, followed closely by May (10.2%) and April (10.2%). February (10.0%) and June (10.0%) also posted strong results, reinforcing the strength of the early-year market.

Premiums declined after mid-year and continued to ease through the second half of the year, with October (7.9%) and September (8.0%) representing the lowest-performing months. While homes still sold above estimated values throughout the year, the data shows a clear narrowing of premiums outside of peak season.

2015 to 2025 Sales of Single-Family Homes and Condos Month Number of Sales Median Sales Price Median AVM Seller Premium March 4,274,970 $ 260,000 $ 234,900 10.7 % May 4,743,199 $ 270,000 $ 245,000 10.2 % April 4,343,450 $ 265,000 $ 240,528 10.2 % February 3,254,136 $ 252,000 $ 229,000 10.0 % June 5,133,832 $ 275,000 $ 250,000 10.0 % January 3,323,393 $ 249,900 $ 227,931 9.6 % December 4,145,133 $ 269,900 $ 247,330 9.1 % July 4,958,625 $ 275,000 $ 253,450 8.5 % August 5,037,642 $ 272,000 $ 251,000 8.4 % November 3,951,862 $ 269,690 $ 249,000 8.3 % September 4,531,756 $ 270,000 $ 250,000 8.0 % October 4,535,091 $ 268,750 $ 249,000 7.9 %

Table Summary

The table shows a seasonal pricing pattern: seller premiums peak in the spring months—led by March (10.7%) and followed by April and May (10.2%)—before steadily declining through the second half of the year, bottoming out in the fall (around 7.9%–8.0%), despite consistently positive premiums year-round.

Best Days to Sell

Drilling down further, ATTOM identified specific calendar days that historically delivered the highest seller premiums. The top-performing days were concentrated in late winter and spring, with February 29th leading at a 15.3% premium.

Other top-performing days included May 26th (14.7%), March 31st (14.1%), and several dates clustered at the end of March and late May. Notably, many of the highest-premium days fall just ahead of or during peak listing periods, suggesting that timing a listing to coincide with rising buyer activity can have a measurable impact on sale outcomes.

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM looked at any calendar days in the last eleven years (2015 to 2025) with at least 10,000 single-family home and condo sales. There were 362 days (including leap year data) that matched this criteria, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 158 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, market trend products, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM