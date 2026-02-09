ATTOM APPOINTS KARA TAYLOR CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER TO DRIVE SCALABLE, PREDICTABLE REVENUE EXPANSION

Expanded Executive Role Consolidates Customer Acquisition, New Revenue Execution, and Growth Accountability

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered analytics, and real estate intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Kara Taylor as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this expanded executive role, Taylor assumes full accountability for net-new annual recurring revenue (ARR) and the operating systems that drive predictable, scalable growth.

Taylor, previously Chief Marketing Officer, now oversees ATTOM's full customer acquisition and revenue execution model. The appointment formalizes accountability for how revenue is created across marketing, sales, and revenue operations, reinforcing ATTOM's focus on disciplined growth and predictable financial performance.

"As ATTOM scales, our ability to generate predictable net-new ARR is central to long-term value creation," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "This role formalizes what Kara has already been driving, which is tighter alignment between strategy and execution, stronger pipeline discipline, and improved forecast reliability. Elevating her to Chief Growth Officer strengthens our competitive moat by institutionalizing how we create revenue as our data and AI-powered analytics platform continues to scale."

As CGO, Taylor will partner closely with the CEO, CFO, and executive leadership team to align growth strategy with financial performance. Her responsibilities include improving pipeline quality and predictability, increasing sales velocity and win rates, optimizing customer acquisition efficiency, and establishing a unified revenue operating framework that supports forecasting accuracy and execution consistency. This discipline becomes increasingly important as ATTOM scales AI-driven analytics and data delivery capabilities across a growing and diversified customer base.

The role expands the scope of ATTOM's growth leadership from functional marketing outcomes to direct business results tied to revenue creation. By consolidating acquisition-focused teams under a single executive mandate, ATTOM aims to increase operating leverage, reduce execution friction, and improve visibility into growth performance across market cycles.

"ATTOM has built a highly diversified, best-in-class property data platform designed to deliver comprehensive, premium data solutions for a wide range of customer needs," said Kara Taylor, Chief Growth Officer of ATTOM. "My focus is ensuring our commercial execution fully reflects the strength of that foundation by bringing rigor, clarity, and accountability to how we acquire customers, convert pipeline, and deliver durable ARR growth."

This leadership appointment underscores ATTOM's continued investment in disciplined execution and long-term value creation as demand for data-driven real estate intelligence grows across residential, commercial, and investment markets, with expanding use cases for AI-powered analytics and insights.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 158 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, market trend products, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

