ATTOM CEO Rob Barber Recognized as Top Executive for 2024 Among Swanepoel Power 200

Barber selected for the fourth consecutive year among the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in the residential real estate industry.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Barber, has once again been selected as a top executive for 2024, earning a spot on this year's list of the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200). Barber was named a top leader in technology services among the 2024 SP 200, a definitive ranking of the residential real estate industry's most powerful and influential leaders.

The 2024 SP 200, annually analyzes and ranks the 200 most influential leaders in North American residential real estate through their SP 200 publication. This extensive process involves evaluating leaders based on their industry power, including their access to capital, ownership stakes, company size, org chart position, personal influence, and company performance. The analysis, conducted by 10 T3 executives, requires around 500 hours and follows a meticulous procedure involving eight ranking criteria. The SP 200 aims to provide an unbiased representation of industry leadership, devoid of sponsorships, pay-to-play practices, discrimination, or preferential treatment, with rankings based on available audited data from the prior year.

"Our dedication to serving as the primary resource for real estate data solutions that influence decision-making, foster innovation, and boost profitability propels our advanced technology advancements and strategic collaborations, notes Barber. "By maintaining this steadfast commitment, we not only expand our footprint in the property data industry but also elevate customer service and drive innovation within the PropTech realm."

Under Rob's visionary leadership, ATTOM has demonstrated its ability to provide data-driven insights and property data solutions tailored to diverse business requirements. Rob's unwavering dedication to positioning ATTOM as the foremost property data provider has resulted in influential partnerships with leading industry players, facilitating the introduction of new datasets to drive innovation. With Rob at the helm, ATTOM has established itself as the go-to source for premium property data, solidifying its role as a pioneering force in real estate information and continuously reshaping the landscape of data solutions.

About the SP 200 | Real Estate Almanac | T3 Sixty
The SP 200 (Swanepoel Power 200), has for the past 11 years every year analyzed the nation's 200 most powerful and influential residential real estate brokerage leaders and executives. The SP 200 is the first of five sections of the Real Estate Almanac, published sequentially online in the first five months of each year. All research, analysis and rankings are analyzed and compiled independently by T3 Sixty, the nation's leading management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. For more information, visit t360.comsp200.com and realestatealmanac.com.

About ATTOM
ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

