ATTOM Data Solutions Launches New Online Marketing List Creation Platform With Data For 155 Million U.S. Properties

ATTOM List, which replaces a marketing list platform offered through ATTOM subsidiary RealtyTrac, features an expanded data footprint with more than 30 million additional properties and more than double the number of data selects for more precise targeting of prospects.

"Not only does ATTOM List offer a much broader and deeper superset of premium property data, it is also a more intuitive platform with an industry-standard interface, making it easily accessible for brand new users as well as instantly familiar for direct marketing veterans," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM Data Solutions. "We believe this improved marketing list platform will advance our mission of increasing real estate transparency, and we look forward to seeing how entrepreneurs leverage ATTOM List to grow their businesses."

Location search options include new custom polygon search and radius search

The ATTOM List interface allows users to search and filter by location based on both the property address and the owner mailing address — with filters available at the state, metro (MSA and CBSA), city, zip and census tract level. Users can also search based on the location of lender.

New map search and radius search options provide ATTOM List users with more flexible ways to identify properties and owners based on distance from a specified location or on a custom polygon created by the user. The radius search includes an option to enter or upload multiple zip codes, and users can also utilize the radius search based on quantity of property records rather than distance.

Filter by ownership type, equity, property characteristics, financing, foreclosure status

Property data available on ATTOM List is updated daily directly from the ATTOM Data Warehouse, providing users with hundreds of filtering options based on ownership type and characteristics, property value and equity, loan and financing characteristics, property type and characteristics and foreclosure status and details.

"ATTOM List enables customers to efficiently identify just the specific properties and owners they are interested in marketing to, and quickly feed that data into their decisioning stream so that they can make better and more profitable decisions," said Stephen Meeks, product manager for the new platform.

ATTOM List filters include:

Individual or institutional owner

Owner occupancy status

Owner vesting type (joint tenants, trust, tenants in common, etc.)

Cash and quit claim purchases

Purchase date and type (existing home, new home)

Home value (AVM), loan-to-value (LTV) and lendable equity

300+ specific property types under the residential and commercial categories

Property characteristics from attic to year built

Loan balance, position, number of open loans

Pre-foreclosure or foreclosure status, default amount, auction date, lender

Suppression, saved searches and pricing

Also integrated into the ATTOM List platform are robust suppression options, including suppression of previous lists purchased on the platform or outside lists that can be uploaded into the platform. Any search performed on ATTOM List and can be flagged for future suppression, and any ATTOM List search can also be saved so that a user can easily rerun and download any new, non-suppressed results periodically.

There is no cost to register or run counts on ATTOM List, and multiple pricing options are available to meet each customer's unique business needs. To learn about discount pricing options, call us at 800-462-5125 or email listsales@attomdata.com.Users can register for an ATTOM List account at https://list.attomdata.com/.

Register for free live webinar demo of ATTOM List

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs and customized reports.

