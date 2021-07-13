ATTOM Hires Hi-Tech Financial Veteran Lionel Etrillard As Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, today announced that Lionel Etrillard has joined the ATTOM leadership team as chief financial officer. In this role, Etrillard will leverage over two decades of experience in driving ATTOM's financial strategic vision, while building a solid planning, accounting, and compliance foundation. In addition, he will play an integral role in continuing ATTOM's rapid organic growth and increasing profitability.

"As ATTOM continues its growth and expansion, an experienced, forward-thinking financial leader is critical to our future success," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "Lionel has an impressive background in FP&A and M&A activity, as well as an achieved proficiency in effectively managing industry relationships, as well as an exceptional ability to build and manage high-performing teams, while fostering a culture of productivity and success."

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of ATTOM's recent acquisition of GeoData Plus, solidifying ATTOM's mission to increase real estate transparency, and showcasing its steadfast investment in data and people.

Prior to joining ATTOM, Etrillard was the chief financial officer at Episource, a technology-based healthcare risk adjustment platform, where he took full ownership of the global operational and strategic financial role, which included important tasks such as growth management, debt funding, KPIs, building a highly functional and cross-functional team across geographies (US and India), and managing board communications. Prior to his tenure at Episource, Etrillard served as CFO at Callfire, a Marketing Technology company, where he led the finance and accounting functions charged with managing the growth and profitability of the company while building teams, business intelligence and capital relationships. Etrillard has led similar teams during his tenure at InvestCloud and iRise.

Etrillard's involvement spans from board and investor communications to day-to-day management, with a focus on being proactive and action-oriented in a collaborative manner. His skills include investor relations, strategic planning, financial planning and budgeting, metrics and dashboards, M&A, financing, valuation, system implementation, leadership and team building, as well as business development and management. Lionel possesses a wealth of financial experience in SaaS, software, hardware, and M&A in companies ranging from startups to publicly traded entities.

"This is an exciting time to be joining ATTOM as its growth and profitability are accelerating through organic and inorganic opportunities," said Etrillard.

Etrillard earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Redlands and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Pepperdine University.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, and more. Also, introducing our latest solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM

Related Links

https://www.attomdata.com/

