ATTOM Integrates Transportation Noise Data Into Its Vast U.S. Property Data Warehouse

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, today announced it has integrated transportation noise data into its U.S. property data warehouse, expanding the ATTOM Table of Data Elements even further with yet another layer of details to enhance property valuations and deliver deeper insights into the housing market.

ATTOM's comprehensive transportation noise data features noise scores for roads, highways, airports, railroads, railroad crossings and hospital/fire vehicle stations. Also included are the noise source names and distances where appropriate. Spanning the nation, noise data can be pinpointed and located via latitude/longitude or down to the address level.

"Our mission to power innovation with premium property data for real world applications drive us to continuously broaden our data elements, providing even more value for our customers leveraging real estate data to innovate in their industries," said Rob Barber CEO at ATTOM. "This laser-sharp focus remains a critical component to our strategic vision which includes the proliferation of our portfolio offerings, partnerships and advanced technology developments."

Leveraging the power of the ATTOM Data Warehouse — which houses national tax assessor property characteristics data along with deed, mortgage, schools, foreclosure and neighborhood data for over 155 million U.S. properties — the incorporation of transportation noise data will serve various industries with a better understanding of how noise impacts a property's value.

The new ATTOM transportation noise data product includes a summary of desired location's noise environment across all major polluters and numeric values for each transportation noise source. With this comprehensive data, the market will be more well informed of the opportunities at each property.

"Today's highly competitive real estate market is ripe for transportation noise data," said Todd Teta, chief technology officer. "Now considered one of the most important aspects that buyers consider when looking at homes, transportation noise data not only helps bring awareness to buyers and sellers - ensuring alignment on both sides of the transaction - but also provides both parties with more confidence in knowing this important detail has been addressed."

