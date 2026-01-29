ATTOM INTRODUCES MCP SERVER FOR AI APPLICATIONS AND EXPANDS ITS CLOUD DATA DELIVERY THROUGH DATABRICKS

Strengthening Data Delivery and AI Access Across Analytics and AI Workflows

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM , a leading curator of land, property data , and real estate analytics , today announced two new offerings that further advance its technology platform and long-term growth strategy. The company is launching the ATTOM MCP Server, a new AI-native access and integration layer that securely connects AI (artificial intelligence) applications to ATTOM property data, along with offering Databricks delivery, a cloud-based data delivery option built on Databricks Delta Sharing.

"These launches reflect how our customers are building and innovating today," said Todd Teta, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ATTOM. "AI teams need a reliable way to bring structured property data directly into their models and applications, while analytics teams want seamless access inside the platforms they already use. By delivering both, we are reducing friction, expanding how ATTOM data is used, and strengthening the foundation of our technology platform."

Together, these offerings reflect ATTOM's continued focus on differentiation, diversification, and expanding its competitive moat by enabling new ways for customers to access, analyze, and operationalize property data across analytics and AI-driven workflows.

Introducing the ATTOM MCP Server for AI Applications

The ATTOM MCP Server is a centralized AI-native access and integration layer built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It allows large language models (LLMs) and AI systems to securely retrieve structured ATTOM property data in a standardized and governed way.

This architecture supports emerging agentic AI use cases, where AI systems and agents can autonomously discover, retrieve, and use structured property data as part of multi-step workflows.

Through LLM ready tools exposed by the MCP Server, applications and AI agents can access property details, AVMs, comparable sales, and sales history as part of automated or multi-step workflows. The MCP Server is designed for enterprise production environments and supports use cases such as AI assistants, automated underwriting and due diligence, internal copilots, and research tools, while maintaining centralized authentication, permissions, logging, and usage monitoring.

By standardizing how AI systems interact with property data, the MCP Server extends ATTOM's platform into emerging AI driven use cases without changing the underlying data customers rely on.

Expanding Cloud-Based Delivery with Databricks

In addition to the MCP Server, ATTOM announced Databricks delivery, a cloud-based data delivery option that provides access to curated ATTOM property datasets directly inside a customer's Databricks workspace using Delta Sharing.

Databricks delivery removes the need for file transfers, ingestion pipelines, or ETL processes, allowing teams to begin querying data immediately once access is granted. ATTOM manages ongoing data updates, maintenance, and quality, ensuring customers work with current, query-ready datasets.

Access is governed through Databricks enterprise security controls, while customers can scale analytics, machine learning, and business intelligence workloads using their existing Databricks compute resources. This delivery option is designed for organizations already using Databricks, teams looking to minimize data movement, and use cases where speed, scalability, and data freshness are essential.

Continuing to Differentiate and Expand the ATTOM Platform

By introducing an AI-native access layer alongside a modern cloud delivery option, ATTOM is broadening how customers engage with its data across analytics and AI environments. One offering enables real-time standardized access for AI systems, while the other supports advanced analytics and machine learning teams operating in cloud-based platforms.

About ATTOM

ATTOM powers innovation across industries with premium property data and analytics covering 158 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our multi-sourced real estate data includes property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, neighborhood and geospatial boundary information, all validated through a rigorous 20-step process and linked by a unique ATTOM ID.

From flexible delivery solutions—such as Property Data APIs, Bulk File Licenses, Cloud Delivery, Real Estate Market Trends—to AI-Ready datasets, ATTOM fuels smarter decision-making across industries including real estate, mortgage, insurance, government, and more.

Media Contact:

Megan Hunt

[email protected]

Data and Report Licensing:

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM