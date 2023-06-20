ATTOM LAUNCHES NEIGHBORHOOD NAVIGATOR 3.O APPLICATION PROVIDING LOCAL AND COMPREHENSIVE PROPERTY DATA

Turnkey Application Enables Integration of Valuable Neighborhood Data into Existing Sites or the Creation of Custom Branded Instances for Clients.

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data, today announced the launch of Neighborhood Navigator, a solution that empowers various industries to offer their clients comprehensive information on community, school, local amenities, and home values across the United States.

ATTOM continues to offer comprehensive and efficient solutions for companies of all sizes to support complex operations and workflows. Our newest solution, Neighborhood Navigator, enables companies to implement valuable neighborhood data into their website using an iFrame or a stand-alone company branded instance with logo. The iFrame supports mapping at the zip and city geo levels for existing website integrations, while the stand-alone link guides users to a separate web page to perform address and location searches.

"Our goal with this newest solution is to enhance our clients' decision-making process, empower their strategies, and provide exceptional services utilizing Neighborhood Navigator," said Todd Teta, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ATTOM. "Clients can uncover unparalleled insights into communities, schools, amenities, home values, and beyond.

"Backed by the industry's most trusted property data provider, Neighborhood Navigator includes the most robust and up-to-date data in the marketplace, including:

  • Community Information: This includes demographics, community characteristics, environment, weather, crime, and more available at zip code, city/town, and neighborhood levels.
  • School Information: Covers most public, private, and parochial schools across the nation with school and district profiles, along with state test scores for all grade levels.
  • Nearby Establishments: Locates the closest nearby amenities.
  • Recent Home Sales: Offers insights on sale trends and provides access to recent actual sale transactions within the targeted search area.
  • Home Value Estimates: Provides an estimate for the value of a property, including a confidence score and range of high and low values using ATTOM's proprietary AVM.

Neighborhood Navigator provides intelligent community and neighborhood information that can be leveraged by leading real estate, media, financial, and technology companies to enhance their operations, websites, and applications, or to provide valuable insights to their customers. Real estate professionals can implement Neighborhood Navigator directly on their website, giving end users access to hyperlocal community information when shopping for a home to buy or rent. Similarly, relocation companies can utilize Neighborhood Navigator to provide clients with community insights, enabling individuals to make informed decisions about their move and feel more comfortable and familiar with their new surroundings.

Discover Neighborhood Navigator Today!

About ATTOM
ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

