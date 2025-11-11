ATTOM REVEALS BEST DAY TO BUY A HOME BASED ON LOWEST PREMIUM ABOVE AVM

December 24th and the Month of October Offer Lowest Homebuying Premiums

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property data, and real estate analytics, today released its annual analysis highlighting the best days of the year to purchase a home. The report found that while October offers a 7.0 percent premium, it remains the lowest premium for buyers. Additionally, December 24th stands out as the single best day to buy a home.

2025 Best Time to Buy A Home Infographic

According to ATTOM's latest analysis of more than 48 million single family home and condo sales over the past 10 years, buyers who close on December 24th are seeing the lowest premium above the automated valuation model (AVM). While still above market value, homebuyers are only paying a 3.8 percent premium, compared to the 14.0 percent premium buyers are seeing on May 27th. (Full methodology is enclosed below.)

Other days of the year offering lower premiums for homebuyers include: November 6th (5.0 percent premium above market value); September 11th (5.0 percent premium); October 9th (5.2 percent premium); November 5th (5.3 percent premium); and October 2nd (5.4 percent premium).

ATTOM's latest analysis also looked at the best months to buy at the national level and best months to buy at the state level.

Best Months to Buy

Nationally, the best months to buy are October (7.0 percent premium above market value); November (7.2 percent premium); September (7.5 percent premium); August (7.7 percent premium); and July (7.9 percent premium).

Best Months to Buy by State

According to the study, the states realizing the biggest discounts below full market value are Michigan (-2.4 percent in December); Hawaii (-1.4 percent in January); Minnesota (-0.8 percent in November); Illinois (-0.5 percent in November); and Connecticut (-0.4 percent in December).

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM looked at any calendar day in the last 10 years (2015 to 2024) with at least 15,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days (including leap year data) that matched these criteria, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11, and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

