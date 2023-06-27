ATTOM STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF LAUREN TREVATHAN AND HIRING OF KAREN TANG

ATTOM

27 Jun, 2023, 10:06 ET

Lauren Trevathan Assumes Role of Chief of Staff for Premium Property Data Provider;
While Karen Tang Comes on Board as Chief Customer Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data, is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals to its executive team. Lauren Trevathan has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff, while Karen Tang joins the company as Chief Customer Officer.

With over 15 years of experience in real estate leadership capacities, Trevathan is now responsible for driving companywide initiatives for ATTOM, as well as ensuring alignment and success across the organization as a whole. Based on Trevathan's extensive experience in cross-departmental collaboration, leadership, and notable achievements in organizational matters during her tenure at ATTOM over the past three years, she has emerged as a pivotal asset in driving the company's primary goals.

Trevathan's background in various leadership roles within the real estate space has helped her to understand every aspect of real estate, from applying data for property research, to various SaaS platforms utilized within the industry, down to the individual real estate closings and the agents and customers involved. Trevathan has both a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado.

Karen Tang, a seasoned veteran with extensive experience in customer success, customer operations and customer experience, will be instrumental in building out a best-in-class customer experience organization aimed at improving both customer retention and expansion. A resourceful leader, Tang possesses a track record of constructing, expanding, and guiding sales, customer success, and supporting teams from the ground up.

Prior to joining ATTOM, Tang was the Vice President of Customer Success at ActiveCampaign, where she led and built teams focused on driving discovery and value throughout the post-sales journey. Tang implemented processes to enhance the Voice of the Customer and gather valuable feedback across the company, resulting in improved customer retention and overall company performance. Tang possesses a BS in Chemical Engineering from UC Berkeley, an MS in Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Following graduation from Wharton, Tang joined Google and gained valuable experience over six and a half years, managing multiple teams in sales and account management. During her tenure there, she successfully established renewal processes from the ground up. After her time at Google, Tang managed the customer-facing teams at Prezi where she built, launched, and scaled out the B2B customer segment of the business which drove overall company growth. 

"Lauren and Karen each bring a distinct and invaluable skill set that is absolutely vital to fueling the growth and success of ATTOM," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM.  "Their knowledge in the industry, versatile leadership acumen and exceptional track records, as well as unique contributions, will undoubtedly propel ATTOM to new heights and reinforce its position as a one-stop shop for premium property data."

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

Media Contact:
Christine Stricker
949.748.8428
[email protected] 

Data and Report Licensing:
949.502.8313
[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM

