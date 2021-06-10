ATTOM Unveils Innovative Cloud-Based Platform Offering Instant And Direct Access To Its Data

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, today announced the launch of ATTOM Cloud, a new cloud-based platform that provides immediate access to high-quality curated property data.

ATTOM Cloud allows customers to focus more time on extracting value from property data and less on complex data management processes and infrastructure. Getting started with ATTOM Cloud takes just minutes. Once implemented, ATTOM Cloud takes care of all data updates, so customers can stay focused on their product or analytic projects. Built-in flexibility provides for quick iteration and customer feedback, helping customers to drive additional revenue and lower costs.

"Unlocking the power of data requires accessing it quickly and managing it well, which is becoming increasingly difficult," said chief technology officer Todd Teta with ATTOM. "In our space, many competitors promise immediate and consistent access to property data, but we're doing more than that – we're actually delivering it. We developed ATTOM Cloud to give our customers immediate access to data, streamed directly from our data warehouse in a platform that can grow with their needs."

ATTOM customers have the option of registering for a 30-day, limited trial of ATTOM Cloud, which includes five pre-selected geographies. The registration process takes less than five minutes to complete, compared to a process that can take weeks or days with competitors – an issue ATTOM recognized and quickly addressed with the development and release of ATTOM Cloud. Once connected, ATTOM continuously administers and updates the data for customers, eliminating any need for data loading, updating, or management on the customers' part.

ATTOM Cloud complements traditional delivery models, such as flat files and APIs that require data mapping or software integration in order to use. It supports standard interfaces for connecting to data, so existing tools and technologies can be used. ATTOM Cloud also includes robust data discovery features and a support ecosystem that helps customers find, evaluate and use the data.

"ATTOM Cloud is the extensible platform of choice on which to base your new real estate data project as it can be tailored to meet your needs, whether your application is supporting a website or serving as the hub of a data science project," said chief data officer Richard Sawicky with ATTOM. "The fundamental principle of our design is to ensure that customers have access to the most current and accurate data available."

ATTOM Cloud delivers large volumes of property data, that is immediate, comprehensive, focused, simple and convenient. ATTOM Cloud provides complete transparency to property data and will shape the future of data consumption.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, and more. Also, introducing our latest solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

