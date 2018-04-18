Attorney Ahmad Sulaiman of Atlas Consumer Law Selected as a Leading Lawyer

Leading Lawyers Award and Selection Process

The selection process for all Leading Lawyers nominees and award recipients primarily involves peer nomination by other attorneys. When the Leading Lawyers Advisory Board reviews nominees and potential designees, the board speaks with a given attorney's peers and inquires as to whether or not they would refer a friend, family member, or other loved one to that attorney for legal assistance.

(Note that nominees must be appointed by legal peers outside their firm, in order to demonstrate to the board that they have a good reputation in the community and that any praised received is sincere and reliable.)

Leading Lawyers is said to be a comprehensive, telling, and trustworthy statement about a lawyer's level of client satisfaction, commitment to excellence, and acclaim among peers in the legal field.

No attorney can nominate himself or herself, and they cannot buy this honor or be given special preference because of relationships to anyone in the organization. Less than 5 percent of all attorneys in every field in every state have been selected for this honor in 2018.

Atlas Consumer Law

Mr. Ahmad Sulaiman is the managing partner of Atlas Consumer Law and has accumulated a number of noteworthy honors and accolades in his field. He is an avid defender of consumers who have been wronged, hurt, or taken advantage of by companies, lenders, debt collectors, and others. He is an asset to the firm and continues to set the standard for the attorneys at his firm and in the Chicago legal community.

