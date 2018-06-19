Attorney A.J. de Bartolomeo Joins Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman in San Francisco

Known as A.J., Ms. de Bartolomeo has served in court-appointed leadership positions in numerous MDL mass tort and class action lawsuits. She served on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committees for In re: Yaz and Yasmin Birth Control Litigation, In re: Actos Products Liability Litigation, and In re: Pradaxa Products Liability Litigation; and in a Co-Lead position in In re Literary Works in Electronic Database Copyright Litigation, MDL No. 1379 (S.D.N.Y.), In re Motors Liquidation Company, et al., f/k/a General Motors Corp., et al. (Bankruptcy Litigation), In re American Express Financial Advisors Securities Litigation, and CalSTRS v. Qwest Communications, et al. She has served on Law and Briefing committees and has been involved with Daubert briefings in a number of cases. She also previously served on the Plaintiff's Steering Committee for In re: Transvaginal Mesh Litigation.

"A.J.'s resume is an impressive one," said MTPG Managing Partner, Ariana J. Tadler. "We are excited to have her complement our diverse practice offerings with her experience in complex litigation, including class and mass actions in the areas of pharmaceutical fraud, consumer litigation, and securities and antitrust law."

A frequent guest speaker and conference presenter, Ms. De Bartolomeo is a learned authority on subjects of ethical procedures for client and case management, best settlement practices and procedures in complex litigation, pharmaceutical fraud, Daubert challenges, Federal Rule 37, corporate litigation risk management and compliance procedures, and class action notice and settlement administration.

"I am delighted to join Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP," stated Ms. de Bartolomeo. "Milberg Tadler is committed to fighting for the rights of individuals, investors and institutional clients who have been harmed by corporate wrongdoing. The firm is a true pioneer in the legal community. I am particularly enthusiastic about working with my partners to support and grow the class action practice in the areas of antitrust, pharmaceutical and securities fraud. This venture represents a unique and exciting opportunity."

Ms. de Bartolomeo is a graduate of Fairfield University and the London School of Economics. She received her J.D. from the University of California, San Francisco, Hastings College of the Law.

About Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP

Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman was formed in January, through a strategic partnership between Milberg LLP, a leading class action and complex litigation firm, and Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC, a nationally recognized plaintiff's law firm representing consumers in mass tort and personal injury cases. Milberg Tadler offers clients expanded class action, mass tort, personal injury, consumer litigation and shareholder rights capabilities along with greater geographical coverage, enhanced financial breadth, and increased operational capacity. Milberg Tadler represents clients across the U.S. and is headquartered at One Pennsylvania Plaza in New York City.

