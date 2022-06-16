Attorney: Alameda County, CA District Attorney Dismisses all Felony Charges Against Finn Wolff

BERKELEY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alameda County District Attorney's office dismissed all the felony charges against Finn Wolff on March 30, 2022, after it was found that during cross-examination at the preliminary examination hearing, while under oath, the two witnesses admitted to numerous falsities and admitted to destroying text messages and other key evidence which exonerated Mr. Wolff and proved his innocence, according to Mr. Wolff's attorney Colin Cooper.

Had the key evidence proving Mr. Wolff's innocence not been hidden by the witnesses, it would have likely prevented Mr. Wolff from ever being arrested. The District Attorney's office, thereafter, dismissed all of the felony charges against Mr. Wolff and both his false arrest and all charges stemming from that arrest have been completely removed and expunged from his record.

Mr. Wolff was proven to be falsely accused of sexual assault in 2019 and arrested based on false pretenses regarding incidents that had allegedly occurred more than a year earlier. Numerous felony charges were filed against Mr. Wolff based on unchallenged accusations made by two witnesses, which were later proven to be completely false when key evidence that was hidden by the witnesses was revealed.

