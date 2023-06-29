Attorney Alex Riddle of Riddle & Brantley Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum

GOLDSBORO, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Riddle & Brantley is pleased to announce that attorney Alex Riddle has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum – one of the nation's most respected group of trial lawyers.

Million Dollar Advocates Forum Member, Attorney Alex Riddle
Ms. Riddle was approved for membership in the prestigious organization based on her remarkable performance as lead counsel in a motorcycle accident case. The outcome procured a 7-figure confidential settlement in favor of her seriously injured client. With the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Ms. Riddle joins an elite group of attorneys who have achieved verdicts, judgements or settlements totaling one million dollars or more. Fewer than 1% of lawyers across the country have qualified for entry in the forum, which boasts roughly 5,000 members.

Founded in 1993, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum acknowledges superior results in complex cases and excellence in advocacy. Members share an exclusive, national network of highly skilled colleagues for information exchange and case referral. "I am so proud of becoming a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. We really fought hard to get just compensation for our client who truly deserved such a substantial settlement," remarked Alex on this most recent professional achievement.

Attorney Alex Riddle is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law and joined Riddle & Brantley immediately after earning her Juris Doctor. Recognized as a National Trial Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40" attorney in 2021, she is proud to serve the community she was raised in, providing high-caliber representation in a wide range of personal injury cases.

Alex's compassion, tireless work ethic and commitment to client success have helped her become an invaluable member of Riddle & Brantley. For more information about the firm, please visit https://justicecounts.com/ .

