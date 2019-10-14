Attorney Alexander "Zander" Blewett III, Managing Partner at Hoyt & Blewett PLLC, Selected to Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 50 years of experience and an AV Preeminent® Peer Review rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, Attorney Alexander "Zander" Blewett III has earned countless national honors and accolades as managing partner at Hoyt & Blewett PLLC. Now Blewett has been nationally recognized yet again, this time with a selection to the exclusive Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list. Blewett was the only personal injury lawyer from Montana selected in 2019.

Since 2007, Lawdragon has strived to select the highest-quality plaintiff lawyers for their well-publicized guides, with the goal of allowing potential clients to stay informed about their options. Recognizing only 500 attorneys for each category across the entire United States, the editorial team at Lawdragon applies a rigorous and comprehensive selection method before announcing the final results.

This method includes intensive journalistic research on top verdicts and settlements, plus a number of peer review procedures. As a result, the Lawdragon 500 lists include only the most accomplished and skilled plaintiff attorneys in Employment, Consumer, and Corporate-Financial law.

The team at Hoyt & Blewett PLLC would like to congratulate Alexander "Zander" Blewett III on this significant and well-deserved accomplishment. By continuing to provide compassionate representation in complex litigation matters, the firm aims to build on the legacy Blewett has established in helping injury victims throughout Montana.

