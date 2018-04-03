Attorney Alexis S. Axelrad Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary at Barst Mukamal & Kleiner

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexis S. Axelrad joined Barst Mukamal & Kleiner two decades ago, starting her career with the firm as a writer of the second edition of the firm's treatise on US Immigration law. At one of New York City's most well-established immigration law firms, she benefited from the deep wealth of knowledge of the partners and staff and was exposed to cases encompassing all facets of US immigration law including deportation and removal, temporary and permanent business related immigration, marriage and family reunification immigration, US citizenship and employment compliance matters amongst others, culminating in her promotion to partner in 2007.

Ms. Axelrad brings a tenacious work ethic to one of the city's oldest immigration firms and has participated in prominent boards and organizations during the last 20 years. She currently serves as an Elected Director of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Board of Governors, and Emeritus Chair of the New York Chapter of the AILA Customs and Border Protection Committee (CBP), currently holding the position of Vice-Chair of the CBP Committee at the AILA national level. She is an elected member of New York's Executives Association Board of Directors and her past service includes work on the AILA USCIS Headquarters Benefits/Policy Committee. She has invested a tremendous amount of effort into the New York AILA chapter including leadership and membership in numerous government liaison committees and is a past Chair of the chapter.

Her long-standing dedication to immigration law earned Ms. Axelrad the AILA President's Commendation Award for Outstanding Service, repeated listings as a New York Super Lawyer and "Chambers & Partners USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business" recognition. As a diligent immigration researcher, New York Law Journal columnist and author of "US Immigration Laws: Working, Living and Studying in America," Ms. Axelrad enjoys a rare level of expertise that has secured her place as a prominent national and international public speaker on US immigration law topics. Working through three administrations and countless changes to immigration policy has helped Ms. Axelrad develop a working relationship with key figures at the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and Customs and Border Protection.

At Barst Mukamal & Kleiner, Ms. Axelrad's skills are commonly brought to bear on challenging immigration cases that involve marriage, citizenship and the intricacies of business and hiring practices under current immigration law and constantly evolving policy.

Joining Ms. Axelrad in the milestone are her fellow partners. Emre Ozgu marks 22 years and 12 years as a partner, Deborah J. Notkin celebrates 40 years of distinguished service, Elise Perkul marks her 18th year of service and the firm tips its cap to 20-year partner Alexander G. Rojas and his quarter-century of service.

Barst Mukamal & Kleiner LLP has been a premier immigration and business law firm in NYC since 1930. The current team averages 20 years of legal experience, offering counsel in languages including English, French, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, and others. Each of the experienced attorneys is dedicated to providing every client with representation that is tailored to their particular needs. To learn more about the firm please visit them online at http://bmkllp.com.

