Attorney and Former Morris County Prosecutor Robert A. Bianchi to Lead Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 14, Morris County criminal defense attorney Robert A. Bianchi will be sworn in as President of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA), the nation's largest Italian-American organization. The event will be livestreamed on the OSDIA YouTube Channel starting at 10:15 a.m.

Mr. Bianchi currently serves as the group's National First Vice President. OSDIA officers frequently meet with White House officials, members of Congress, and other senior federal officials on issues of concern to Italian-Americans.

The Order Sons of Italy in America (OSIA) was established in 1905 to create a support system that would help Italian immigrants with becoming citizens, provide health and death benefits and educational opportunities, and offer assistance with assimilation. In 2017, the Order Sons of Italy in America was renamed the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA).

To date, OSDIA members have given more than $164 million to educational programs, scholarships, charity donations, disaster relief, cultural advancement, and medical research. The group has lodges and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Italy.

As Morris County Prosecutor, attorney Robert A. Bianchi was the county's chief law enforcement officer from 2007 through 2013. He now leads a team of distinguished and dedicated New Jersey criminal defense attorneys (all of whom have served as prosecutors previously) at the Bianchi Law Group, LLC in Parsippany.

Mr. Bianchi is a host/anchor at the Law & Crime Network and is frequently seen as a legal analyst on CNN, ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS and MSNBC. He has also appeared on legal documentary programs including The Geraldo Rivera Show, Due Process, and New Jersey Capitol Report.

