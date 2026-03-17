Attorney and Physician Assistant Launches National Expert Academy to Train Clinicians in Medical Expert Report Writing

SPRING BROOK TWP, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney and retired physician assistant Tracy Liberatore has announced the launch of the National Expert Academy (NEA), an educational platform designed to help clinicians develop the knowledge and professional discipline required for medical expert witness work in legal cases. The Academy builds on more than a decade of experience through Tracy's consulting firm, Med Legal Pro, LLC, where she has worked at the intersection of healthcare and law.

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Medical expert witnesses play a significant role in litigation involving medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, and personal injury cases. Attorneys rely on qualified clinicians to review medical records, evaluate standards of care, and provide objective opinions that clarify complex medical issues for judges and juries. Yet while clinicians receive extensive clinical training, most are never formally taught how expert opinions are evaluated within the legal system or how expert reports are structured for litigation.

"Many clinicians have the expertise needed to contribute to legal cases, but they have never been taught how expert opinions are evaluated within the legal system," Tracy said. "The goal of the National Expert Academy is to provide education that helps clinicians understand the expectations placed on medical experts and how to approach this work with clarity, objectivity, and professional discipline."

The Academy provides several educational resources for clinicians interested in medical expert work.

The Expert Report Starter Kit introduces the fundamentals of medical expert report writing, explains how expert reports differ from traditional clinical charting, and highlights common credibility issues in legal cases—such as reports that simply repeat medical records or include unnecessary narrative.

The Certified Medical Expert Report Writer™ Program is a structured training program covering medical record review, standards-of-care analysis, and preparation of clear, defensible expert opinions. Participants learn how attorneys evaluate expert reports, how medical reasoning translates into written litigation analysis, and how to navigate depositions and testimony.

For clinicians seeking individualized support, the Academy also offers 1:1 coaching and mentoring on report writing, case analysis, and professional expectations in medical expert witness work.

The Academy is unique in that it was founded by a professional with experience in both healthcare and law. Tracy's background as an attorney and retired physician assistant allows the training programs to address both the clinical and legal perspectives involved in medical expert work—helping clinicians understand not only how to analyze cases, but how attorneys and courts will evaluate their opinions.

Looking ahead, the National Expert Academy plans to expand its offerings to include training on deposition preparation, live testimony, and courtroom communication.

The Expert Report Starter Kit, the Certified Medical Expert Report Writer™ Program, and 1:1 coaching are now available. For more information, visit the National Expert Academy website at www.nationalexpertacademy.com.

About National Expert Academy

The National Expert Academy (NEA) provides education and training for clinicians interested in medical expert witness work. Founded by attorney and retired physician assistant Tracy, the Academy focuses on medical expert report writing, medical record analysis, and medical-legal education for clinicians involved in malpractice, nursing home negligence, and personal injury cases. Building on more than a decade of experience through Med Legal Pro, the NEA provides structured resources, training programs, and individualized coaching to help clinicians understand how medical expertise is applied in legal settings.

Media Contact:

Tracy Liberatore

1844 633 5345

[email protected]

SOURCE National Expert Academy