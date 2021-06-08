Attorney Andrew G.O. Biren Honored in 2021 Rising Stars

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biren Law Group is celebrating the latest accolade achieved by Attorney Andrew "Drew" G.O. Biren: selection to Super Lawyers® Rising Stars for a second consecutive year! In the 2021 edition, Rising Stars listed Attorney Biren in the category of "Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff" in Los Angeles, CA.

A Thomson Reuters company, Super Lawyers® curates Rising Stars on an annual basis to showcase premier attorneys in their first 10 years of practice or no older than age 40. Through a rigorous selection process — comprising third party nomination, independent research conducted by Super Lawyers®, and a Blue Ribbon review carried out by top-rated Super Lawyers® candidates — the organization's research department determines whether an attorney's practice is up to par with its notably high standards. Each year, no more than 2.5% of all early career attorneys in the nation appear in the Rising Stars register. Therefore, it is remarkable to be listed two years in a row, as Attorney Biren.

When he was just 5 years old, Attorney Biren attended his first jury trial to see his father, Attorney Matthew B.F. Biren, in action. It was at this moment he knew he wanted to become a lawyer who, like his father, helps injured accident victims. His repeated selection to Rising Stars is only the latest way in which he is continuing the Biren family legacy of legal success.

To date, Attorney Andrew Biren has recovered millions of dollars for his clients in favorable settlements and verdicts. At Biren Law Group, he focuses his practice on insurance bad faith, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, auto accident, and premises and product liability law in Los Angeles. If you are seeking legal representation, kindly visit biren.com to learn how Attorney Biren and the qualified legal staff at Biren Law Group can help you. For more information on Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, please visit superlawyers.com.

